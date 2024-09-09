Romance in the House Ep 9-10 Review: Ji Jin Hee finally earns Kim Ji Soo and Son Na Eun’s trust, and love blossoms

Name: Romance in the House (가족X멜로 in Korean)

Premiere date: August 10, 2024

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun, Choi Minho

Director: Kim Da Ye

Writer: Kim Young Yoon

Number of episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Romance in the House episode 9-10 recap

The story progresses immensely as Ji Jee Hee and Kim Ji Soo’s characters, Byeon Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yeon finally express their love for each other. With misunderstandings easing, their romance begins to flourish, paving the way for the possibility of them reuniting as a family.

The episode opens with Byeon Mi Rae and Nam Tae Pyeong enjoying a brief moment of happiness after confessing their love for each other. However, when Mi Rae returns home, she discovers that the lock’s password has been changed. Her mother, Geum Ae Yeon calls her to a new location, where she reveals an empty house. Mi Rae’s mother explains that she rented this place for her, and it will be her new home. This strains their relationship as Mi Rae struggles to understand why her mother no longer wants to live with her.

Meanwhile, Nam Tae Pyeong joins Mi Rae's department as an intern, coerced by his father, the CEO of the company. The CEO later reveals that Nam Tae Pyeong is his son, and he’s been working as a security guard to instill discipline and a strong work ethic. Mi Rae treats him like any other employee, assigning him difficult tasks, despite her colleagues feeling uncomfortable given his family ties. However, this does not deter Mi Rae.

Upon returning home, Mi Rae finds a letter from her mother, revealing that she doesn’t want to be financially responsible for the family anymore and seeks to live freely. Elsewhere, Geum Ae Yeon lands a makeup advertisement gig, thanks to Mi Rae’s senior, and the product sells out quickly after its release.

Tension arises when Byeon Moo Jin’s past resurfaces. The landlord’s daughter confronts him, accusing him of pushing her father into bad investments. Geum Ae Yeon steps in to defend him, expressing her unwavering trust, and Mi Rae also supports him.

O Jae Geol then confesses that it was actually he, not Moo Jin, who convinced the landlord to make the risky investment. In fact, Moo Jin had tried to stop him. It’s revealed that the landlord faked the fire in his apartment to collect insurance money for his daughter but tragically perished in the blaze.

With Moo Jin's name cleared, trust is restored. Geum Ae Yeon reaffirms her faith in him, declaring that he is still family. The episode concludes with a tender kiss between them, signaling that their love endures.

Romance in the House Ep 9-10 positives and negatives

The long-awaited reveal of the secret has finally provided direction to the story, giving it momentum. The evolving family relationships keep the audience engaged, and the blossoming romance adds a layer of excitement. However, the plot feels somewhat drawn out, and despite all the buildup, the revelation falls short of expectations. Additionally, the story's predictability dampens its intrigue.

Romance in the House: Acting Performance Overview

The chemistry between Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Soo is blossoming, with their interactions feeling so natural it’s as if they’ve been married for years. There’s no awkwardness, and everything flows effortlessly between them. On the other hand, Son Na Eun and Choi Minho struggle to capture the same spark. While they are visually appealing, their chemistry feels underwhelming and lacks depth, coming across as quite bland.

Romance in the House Ep 9-10 final verdict

The show is increasingly compelling as it delves into deeper themes beyond romance, tackling issues that resonate with viewers. Its blend of deep subjects and skillful humor creates a well-rounded narrative. With each new episode, audiences can expect more heartwarming moments that will leave them with a sense of warmth and contentment.

Romance in the House plot

The plot of Romance in the House follows Byeon Moo Jin, who was married to Geum Ae Yeon and had a daughter named Byeon Mi Rae and a son named Byeon Hyun Jae. However, their relationship faced tremors as they suffered financially due to Byeon Moo Jin’s inability to venture into any business he put his hands on.

Eventually, his family got tired of the losses and cut him off. Moreover, he and Geum Ae Yeon also went through a divorce, with both children under her care.

Ae Yeon faced the challenges of raising two children alone. Now, her children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are all grown up. Byeon Mi Rae is the pillar of support for her mother and also the breadwinner of the family, who works at a supermarket. On the other hand, Byeon Hyun Jae is a college student and is unaware of the past involving his father.

One day, Moo Jin reappears in their lives as the owner of the villa building where they live. His feelings for his ex-wife reignite, and he hopes to reunite with her again. However, Mi Rae is strongly opposed to her father's idea. Unlike his sister, Hyun Jae supports his dad's attempt at reconciliation.

