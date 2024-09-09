Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Nara’s Good Partner and Jung Hae In, Jung So Min’s Love Next Door lead most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings

Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun starrer legal drama Good Partner has once swept the top spot on the most buzzworthy drama rankings for this week. On the other hand, Love Next Door’s Jung Hae In and Jung So Min continue to maintain their top two spots on the list of buzzworthy actors.

On September 9, Good Data Corporation unveiled this week’s most buzzworthy K-drama and actors rankings after analyzing the data received from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media buzz.

According to the rankings, SBS’ Good Partner topped the most buzzworthy drama list for the fifth consecutive time since its premiere on July 12. On the other hand, tvN's new rom-com drama Love Next Door continues to maintain its No.2 spot for this week.

In addition to this, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min held onto their respective No. 1 and 2 spots for this week’s most buzzworthy actors rankings.

Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s No Gain No Love, Ji Jin Hee and Son Na Eun starrer Romance in the House, and more drama have bagged top spots on this week’s list.

Check out the top 10 most buzzworthy dramas of this week here:

SBS Good Partner tvN Love Next Door tvN No Gain No Love JTBC Romance in the House ENA Your Honor MBC Black Out KBS2 Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS1 Su Ji and U Ri KBS2 Perfect Family MBN Bad Memory Eraser

While the drama rankings only include the series airing on Korean television, the actors list also features OTT shows' casts. Hence, The Frog’s Go Min Si managed to bag the No.5 spot on this week’s actors rankings.

Check out the top 10 most buzzworthy actors of this week here:

Jung Hae In (Love Next Door) Jung So Min (Love Next Door) Jang Nara (Good Partner) Shin Min Ah (No Gain No Love) Go Min Si (The Frog) Ji Seung Hyun (Good Partner) Nam Ji Hyun (Good Partner) Ji Jin Hee (Romance in the House) Son Naeun (Romance in the House) Kim Young Dae (No Gain No Love

