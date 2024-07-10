Love on a Single Log Bridge FIRST LOOK: Past lovers Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi's fated encounter after 15 years excites; SEE

Love on a Single Log Bridge is a much-awaited romance comedy which is expected to premiere this winter. Fans eagerly anticipate the release as the talented cast and crew come together for the endearing project. Ju Ji Hoon is known for his roles in Blood Free, Kingdom and Mount Jiri. Jung Yu Mi has impressed with her work in films like Train to Busan, Wonderland and Silenced.

Love on a Single Log Bridge's first look featuring Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon

On July 10, tvN released a montage video which contained snippets from their 2024 K-drama line-up. The video also included a snippet of the upcoming drama Love on a Single Log Bridge. It gave a glimpse of the two actors as they stood facing each other. Another clip also revealed Ju Ji Hoon looking neat in a suit and Jung Yu Mi sporting a casual look in a beanie. Watch the sneak peek below.

More about Love on a Single Log Bridge

The romance comedy Love on a Single Log Bridge is scheduled to premiere in the latter half of 2024. There will be 12 episodes which will be airing every Saturday and Sunday.

The story revolves around Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won who were once lovers but had to separate due to family feuds. After the painful breakup, they both go their separate ways. Fats reunites them after 15 years and their passionate love for each other does not seem to have faded.

Love on a Single Log Bridge has been directed by Park Joon Hwa who is also known for the Alchemy of Souls series, Because This is My First Life, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and more. The script has been written by Kim Ye Jin who also wrote for The Tale of Nokdu and Love in the Moonlight.

