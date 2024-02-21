Train to Busan’s Jung Yu Mi joins Ju Ji Hoon in Love on a Single Log Bridge drama; returns after 4-year hiatus

Train to Busan’s Jung Yu Mi has confirmed her return to K-dramas after a four-year-long hiatus alongside the Kingdom’s fame Ju Ji Hoon in an upcoming romantic K-drama, Love on a Single Log Bridge. The drama supposedly will be a reunion or second chance romance where two lovers who were in love when they were teenagers but separated, and meet again after several years and try to rekindle the love which once bonded them.

Jung Yu Mi returns to K-dramas after 4-year hiatus alongside Ju Ji Hoon for Love on a Single Log Bridge

Jung Yu Mi who was last seen in Netflix’s The School Nurse Files will be making her comeback to K-dramas with an upcoming tvN romantic drama. She will be seen in the female lead role alongside Ju Ji Hoon who himself will be returning to the romance genre after eighteen years since his last romantic drama Princess Hours.

Train To Busan’s Jung Yu Mi will play the role of Yoon Ji Won who will reunite with her high school sweetheart played by Kindgom’s fame star Ju Ji Hoon after 15 years. The drama is written by Love in The Moonlight writer and directed by the director of Alchemy of Souls director, the drama sets high expectations.

Know more about Jung Yu Mi’s upcoming drama Love on a Single Log Bridge

Silenced star Jung Yu Mi alongside Princess Hours’ Ju Ji Hoon will be starring in a forthcoming drama by tvN. The title Love on a Single Log Bridge is a working title and there are chances that it might change. Regardless, the story will revolve around two high school sweethearts, who were passionately in love with each other when they were 18 but due to misunderstandings and family feuds had to go their separate ways.

After fifteen years, they both reunite. The love that once bonded them has not completely disappeared and it rekindles. Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon will try to navigate through challenges rekindle their love and defy fate to stay together this time around. The couple Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon with Love on a Single Log Bridge set high expectations and fans are excited to see the actors back in a romantic setting. Director Park Joon Hwa and the writer of Love in The Moonlight raise the bar even higher for the upcoming drama, as the world excitedly awaits.

