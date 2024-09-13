Love Untangled cast confirmed: Gong Myung and Shin Eun Soo to play high school students in upcoming rom-com

Gong Myung and Shin Eun Soo, along with more talented actors, have been confirmed to be a part of the star cast of the upcoming drama Love Untangled. The drama tells the story of high school students as they navigate love and life. Know the full details of the cast.

On September 13, Netflix confirmed the final cast for their much-awaited coming-of-age romance comedy, Love Untangled. Gong Myung, Shin Eun Soo, Cha Woo Min, Youn Sang Hyun, and Kang Mina will be taking on the lead roles in the upcoming film. The story is set in 1998 Busan and revolves around a 19-year-old girl with curly hair who wishes to straighten her hair to get away from her insecurities and confess her love to her crush. However, she gets entangled with a transfer student.

The release date is yet to be revealed. See pictures from the script reading session below.

Gong Myung made his debut as an actor in 2013 with the film, If You Were Me 6. Since then, he has appeared in several hit movies and dramas like Extreme Jobs, The Bride of Habeak, Be Melodramatic, The Lovers of the Red Sky, and more.

Shin Eun Soo made her debut in 2016 with the hit drama Legend of the Blue Sea. She is known for her roles in dramas like Twinkling Watermelon, Summer Strike and more. She will be leading the upcoming drama Light Shop.

Cha Woo Min debuted in 2021 with the drama The Tasty Florida. He has also worked on dramas like Weak Hero Class 1 and Night Has Come.

Youn Sang Hyun has worked on hits like Doctor Slump and Under the Queen’s Umbrella. Kang Mina has impressed with her roles in Welcome to Samdalri and Café Minamdang.

Anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes together for this exciting project.

