Twinkling Watermelon EXCLUSIVE: Shin Eun Soo talks chemistry with co-stars Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah

Twinkling Watermelon is a K-drama that not just sounds unique but has also proven itself to be one of a kind with its intriguing storyline and a young cast that has proven themselves with refined acting. Among the lineup are Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo who have collectively taken over viewers’ hearts with their portrayals. Another one of Studio Dragon’s productions, Twinkling Watermelon is well on its way to becoming an unexpected hit of the year.

The 21-year-old actor has been known for her childhood roles, that of Jun Ji Hyun’s younger counterpart in Lee Min Ho-led Legend of the Blue Sea where she played Sehwa. Since then Shin Eun Soo has been cast in films and TV shows, slowly building her career up. Taking on the role of a girl born with hearing loss, the story turns on its toes to display her one-sided crush for a boy in her school turning into a heartwarming love story, occasionally painted through the eyes of her on-screen son, played by Ryeoun.

We spoke to Shin Eun Soo about her role and her relationship with co-actors. Here’s what she had to say.

You, Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook and Seol In Ah are all embodying complex roles. What discussions did you all have to be able to pull off difficult scenes? Was there a particularly tough moment while filming and how did you overcome it?

Shin Eun Soo: All of the actors are practising and performing various fields such as musical instruments and sign language, not just acting, so I think there must have been some physically challenging moments. However, we supported each other and shared good energy on set so that we wouldn't get tired, and we were able to overcome the difficult times because we had good synergy not only with each other but also with the staff.

There's a special bond shared between yourself and Seol In Ah's characters on screen, what does it look like behind cameras? Why do you think the two formed a close bond?

Shin Eun Soo: Behind the camera, we are more connected. Personally, I like Seol In Ah very much and I follow her very well. And she accepts me very well. From the first time I met her, I wanted to be close to her, and I think that real-life closeness influenced the bond between Chungah and Sekyung. I think the bond between them started with the same kind of affinity that Seorina and I have for each other.

After playing the daughter in multiple projects, in Twinkling Watermelon your character is being viewed with the eyes of a motherly role. What does your equation with actor Ryeoun look like? How would you react if a person from the future approached you and claimed to be your child?

Shin Eun Soo: Actually, Ryeoun is older than me, so he takes care of me affectionately. I think he is a very good actor who is very considerate.

If a person from the future approached me and claimed to be my child, I would have reacted the same way as Yichan. I think I would have avoided the person considered strange, and I would have been scared.

What do you think will be the turning point in the story between Yoon Chungah and Ha Yichan? How did you and actor Choi Hyun Wook approach the story?

Shin Eun Soo: At first, Chungah has a crush on Yichan alone. Since Yichan likes Sekyung, I tried to capture the emotions of Chungah's crush on Yichan alone. I tried to feel and express her innocent feelings of being excited and crushing on Yichan's little actions. Choi Hyun Wook and I are actually the same age, so we were able to comfortably bounce ideas off each other when it came to portraying Chungah and Yichan.

The musical inclinations of Yoon Cheong Ah are pretty strong in the story, have you ever dreamed of being a part of a band or becoming a K-pop idol?

Shin Eun Soo: While working on this drama, I realized that I wanted to play a role in a band like Yichan and Eungyeol. I became interested in guitar for the first time, and watching the band play made me feel excited. I would love to play a band member if I ever get the chance.

