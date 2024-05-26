Happy Birthday Gong Myung: From playful rookie detective in Extreme Job to sassy God of Wind in The Bride of Habaek: Top 5 roles

Gong Myung cuts the cake on May 26. The talented actor is known for his roles in dramas like Revolutionary Love, The Bride of Habaek, Lovers of the Red Sky and many more. He has not only impressed with his works in K-dramas but also many successful films like Extreme Job. The actor is the older brother of NCT's Doyoung. As Gong Myung turns a year older, here is a look at his top 5 roles.

Top 5 Gong Myung roles

1. Extreme Job

The comedy film, Extreme Job, tells the story of a detective team who investigates drug cases. They come up with a master plan to bust a big drug organisation and decide to go undercover. They begin to work at a chicken restaurant in order to catch the criminals and hilarity ensues. It stars Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Ha Nee, Jin Seon Kyu, Lee Dong Hwi and Gong Myung. The hit project is directed by Lee Byung Hun. Extreme Job is the fastest South Korean film to surpass 10 million viewers and set the record upon its release in 2019.

2. Be Melodramatic

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days. Gong Myung appears as a rookie employee at the production company who shares a close relationship with his superior. He also faces stress and problems with his girlfriend as they try to figure out their relationship.

3. The Bride of Habaek

The Bride of Habaek is a fantasy romance based on the comic by Yoon Mi Kyung. It tells the story of a neuropsychiatric who is under financial burden. To add more to her worries, her family serves Habaek who is the Water God. When Habeak comes to the human world, she is also expected to serve him like her family did in the past. Gong Myung played By Ryum who is the God of Winf and has a liking for Moo Ra (played by Krystal Jung) who is a Goddes from the Water Kingdom.

4. Drinking Solo

The 2016 slice-of-life drama explores the lives of various people and the drinking and food culture. It stars Park Ha Soon, Hwang Woo Seul, Gong Myung, and SHINee's Key. It has been directed by Choi Kyu Shik and Jung Hyung Geon and written by Baek Sun Woo, Myung Soo Hyun, and Choi Bo Rim. Gong Myung takes on the role of a student who prepares for his civil servant exams. He is a cheerful boy who tries to navigate his passion, love and future.

5. Lovers of the Red Sky

Lovers of the Red Sky is a fantasy historical drama which was released in 2021. It revolves around a painter in the Joseon era who was born blind but one day gains the gift of vision. She comes across an astrologer who was born with sight but lost his vision one day. Somehow she gets involved in the matters to royal court. It stars Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Gong Myung and Kwak Shi Yang.

More about Gong Myung

Gong Myung made his debut as an actor in 2013 with the film, If You Were Me 6. Since then he has appeared in several hit movies and dramas like Extreme Jobs, The Bride of Habeak, Be Melodramatic, The Lovers of the Red Sky, and more.

Gong Myung and Pachinko star Kim Min Ha have been confirmed to take lead roles in an upcoming romance fantasy A Week Before I Die which is expected to be released in 2025. The project is based on a novel by the author Seo Eun Chae. A Week Before I Die (literal translation) is an intriguing story of a human and the Grim Reaper crossing paths. The series will be directed by Choi Ha Na who directed the film More Than Family.

His latest appearance was in the film Citizen of a Kind which was released on January 24, 2024. The movie tells the story of a voice-pishing victim who teams up and tries to catch the culprits who stole her money.

ALSO READ: Ma Dong Seok’s The Roundup: Punishment hits 11 million moviegoers; overtakes Exhuma as fastest 2024 film to do so