Love Your Enemy new posters OUT: Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi tease fiery love-hate relationship; PICS

tvN has unveiled two captivating posters of its eagerly anticipated romantic comedy-drama, Love Your Enemy, offering a glimpse into the fiery yet tender relationship between its lead characters, played by Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi.

The newly released posters, revealed on November 27, encapsulate the essence of this Romeo and Juliet-inspired tale while infusing it with a playful and modern twist. Featuring a mix of live-action visuals and charming illustrations, the designs exude a whimsical, storybook charm that perfectly complements the romantic and comedic elements of the drama.

In the first poster, set against the backdrop of Dokmok High School’s teacher housing, Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi) gazes from a window in a pose reminiscent of Juliet longing for her Romeo. At the same time, Seok Ji Won (Ju Ji Hoon) reaches toward her, their fingertips barely touching, capturing a sweet yet tension-filled moment. Ju Ji Hoon’s intense gaze contrasts beautifully with Jung Yu Mi’s radiant smile, teasing their magnetic dynamic. The caption, “Oh, Ji Won! Why must you be Ji Won?” cleverly echoes the iconic line from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, adding an emotional tone to their love-hate relationship.

Take a look at the posters here;

The second poster takes a humorous turn, showing the duo’s fiery chemistry. What seems like a tender moment quickly transforms as Yoon Ji Won playfully pinches Seok Ji Won’s cheek, eliciting a pained yet amused reaction. The witty caption, “Between love and hate, that is the question,” hints at the rollercoaster romance awaiting viewers, leaving them curious about how this love story will unfold amidst their families’ feud.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this upcoming drama tells the story of Seok Ji Won (Ju Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi), two arch-nemeses with the same name and a long-standing family feud. Reuniting after 18 years, their shared history and undeniable chemistry bring tension, humor, and romance to life.

With its blend of heart, humor, and high-energy clashes, Love Your Enemy promises a delightful journey through love and rivalry. Catch the first episode on November 30 at 9:20 p.m. KST on tvN.

ALSO READ: Light Shop character posters OUT: Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Min Ha and others' enigmatic expressions spark intrigue