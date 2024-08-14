THROWBACK: When BTS' V demanded his kimchi container back from Choi Woo Shik leaving Park Seo Joon and Jung Yu Mi in splits

In a delightful throwback to July 2020, let's reminisce a hilarious moment involving BTS’ V and his friend, Choi Woo Shik, that left fellow Wooga squad member Park Seo Joon and actress Jung Yu Mi in laughing on the floor.

The Wooga Squad, a renowned circle of celebrity pals, includes V, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy. The group’s camaraderie dates back to their time together filming the 2016 historical K-Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and their bond has only grown stronger over the years.

The unforgettable moment being referred to here occurred during Park Seo Joon’s guest appearance on tvN’s Summer Vacation, a show featuring Choi Woo Shik and actress Jung Yu Mi. The episode captured the trio enjoying a cozy evening filled with laughter, music, and good company. Amidst the fun, Park Seo Joon dialed V for a quick chat, with Choi Woo Shik strumming away on his ukulele.

During their call, V casually mentioned his parents, prompting Choi Woo Shik to express his eagerness to meet them soon. In a playful twist, V requested, “Bring back the kimchi container,” which sent everyone into fits of laughter. The seemingly innocuous remark revealed a comedic misunderstanding that Choi Woo Shik later explained.

Choi Woo Shik, fondly recalling the incident, shared the backstory behind the kimchi container request. “What I admire about Taehyung (V) is that when his mother packs him sandwiches, he brings me one too,” he said. “He brought it in a kimchi container, and I thought he was giving me that container. So, I ended up putting my mom’s kimchi inside.”

However, V had merely lent Choi Woo Shik the container, not gifted it. This mix-up led to a lighthearted demand from V to have his beloved kimchi container returned. “I used it as a kimchi container, and Taehyung said, ‘give me my kimchi container back,’” Choi Woo Shik recounted with a chuckle.

The story has since become a fan favorite, highlighting the warm and humorous dynamics of the Wooga squad. It’s a charming reminder of how close V and his friends truly are, and how even the smallest gestures can lead to memorable and endearing moments among friends. Fans continue to love and share this amusing anecdote.

