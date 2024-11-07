Light Shop character posters OUT: Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Min Ha and others' enigmatic expressions spark intrigue

On November 6, Disney+ released an exciting look at its upcoming series Light Shop, unveiling 11 character posters that hint at the show's eerie and thought-provoking themes. Led by a star-studded cast including Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Min Ha, and more, the series follows a mysterious light shop in a dark alley that attracts visitors with secrets to unveil and mysteries to solve.

At the heart of the story is Won Young (played by Ju Ji Hoon), the enigmatic shop owner who runs a lamp store that never turns off its lights. In his poster, Won Young’s cryptic expression is partially obscured behind sunglasses, with a line reading, “It’s all a world that people live in,” heightening the mystery of his character and the purpose of the shop. As the poster suggests, Won Young is deeply connected to the fates of those who enter his store, making him a central figure in the suspenseful storyline.

Among the visitors to the light shop is Young Ji (Park Bo Young), a nurse working in an ICU that, like the light shop, remains illuminated 24 hours a day. Her tagline reads, “I only help the patients’ willpower,” suggesting a hardened resilience and a mysterious personal journey. Ji Young (Seolhyun), with her cold expression and a large suitcase, cryptically shares, “I don’t have much time,” creating intrigue about her backstory and intentions.

Also featured is a detective (Bae Sung Woo) whose skeptical gaze and line, “This place is a bit strange,” makes it clear he’s suspicious of the shop's secrets. Hyun Min (Uhm Tae Goo) adds a psychological twist, as he enters the shop with a confused look and the unsettling line, “Have we met before?” hinting at a possible twist or connection to Won Young.

The remaining posters reveal the series’ diverse cast, including characters Yoo Hee (Lee Jung Eun), Seon Hae (Kim Min Ha), Hyun Joo (Shin Eun Soo), Seung Kwon (Park Hyuk Kwon), Hye Won (Kim Sun Hwa), and Ji Woong (Kim Ki Hae), each carrying a hidden story and reason for visiting the light shop.

Based on a webtoon by Kang Full, Light Shop promises a layered narrative that combines mystery, suspense, and emotional depth. The series, adapted and scripted by Kang Full himself, also marks actor Kim Hee Won’s debut as a director, creating high expectations for an immersive and haunting viewing experience. Fans of the original webtoon and newcomers alike can look forward to this supernatural journey when Light Shop premieres on December 4.

