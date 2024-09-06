Lovely Runner star Song Geon Hee's sister is writer at SBS; says actor is good at eating leftovers

Song Geon Hee, the South Korean actor who recently captivated millions with his role in the major hit time slip K-drama Lovely Runner will be soon appearing as a guest on the SBS show Kkokkomu. During the show, for the first time, Song Geon Hee’s younger sister was revealed, and she turned out to be a writer at SBS.

On September 5, 2024, Song Geon Hee, the noted Lovely Runner star appeared as a guest on SBS’ talk show Kkokkomu. During the episode, Song Geon Hee revealed his younger sister Song Yeon Ji to the public surprising fans and viewers.

It was revealed that Song Yeon Ji was a writer at SBS’ Kkokkomu show. Fans were more shocked to see that the Lovely Runner actor’s sister looked exactly like him.

The host of the show then went on to ask Song Geon Hee’s sister what kind of big brother or ‘oppa’ (a Korean word used by younger women to call older brothers or men) he is in real life. Song Yeon Ji funnily replied that Song Geon Hee is “good at eating my leftovers.” It proved they Song siblings have a close and funny bond much like any other brother-sister.

Song Geon Hee is a South Korean actor who recently reached immense heights of popularity after starring in Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s hit K-drama Lovely Runner as Kim Tae Sung. His character was a delinquent who grew to be a police officer and Kim Hye Yoon’s Im Sol’s boyfriend. He was a bassist when they were in high school in Byeon Woo Seok’s Ryu Sun Jae’s band Eclipse.

Song Geon Hee marked his acting debut with Flat in 2017 after which he went on to appear in hit K-drama SKY Castle. He also appeared in K-dramas Arthdal Chronicles, Birthday Letter, The Tale of Nokdu, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and Missing: The Other Side.

Not long ago he also appeared in Woo Do Hwan’s Joseon Attorney as Seongjong of Joseon and as a popular idol in the Netflix series Love Alarm.

Meanwhile, Song Geon Hee and Stray Kids’ I.N. have many times said to be long lost brothers because of their shocking resemblances.