Analysing Song Geon Hee's 'green flag' behavior and fan favorite second lead Kim Tae Sung in Lovely Runner

Song Geon Hee, the South Korean actor born on August 16, 1997, has gained notable fame for his role in Lovely Runner. His rise from a newcomer doing guest roles to a standout talent snagging the main ones in the industry in a short time is truly impressive.

His success didn't come instantly; it was the result of his dedication and willingness to take on diverse roles that highlighted his potential. With each new role, Song Geon Hee continues to grow and demonstrate his remarkable evolution as an actor. As the actor turns 27 today let’s explore his green flag second lead character Kim Tae Sung in Lovely Runner!

Song Geon Hee’s role as beloved Kim Tae Sung in Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner tells the story of Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok, a top star who has been in the limelight since his debut. Despite his seemingly perfect life, the pressures of the entertainment industry have taken a toll on him. Im Sol, played by Kim Hye Yoon, is a devoted fan who finds solace in Ryu Sun Jae's music after an accident forces her to give up her own dreams. Her admiration for him grows as he becomes a source of comfort.

When Im Sol hears devastating news of Ryu Sun Jae's tragic death, she is heartbroken. In an unexpected twist, she is mysteriously transported back 15 years to when Ryu Sun Jae was a 19-year-old high school student. Now, Im Sol faces the challenging task of changing his fate and preventing the future she dreads.

In Lovely Runner, Kim Tae Sung, played by Song Geon Hee, quickly became a fan favorite. As the second male lead, Kim Tae Sung is a character with whom Im Sol has a complex relationship: she has a crush on him in one timeline, dates him in another, and becomes close friends with him in yet another. Song Geon Hee’s portrayal of Kim Tae Sung not only brought him commercial success but also made him a standout star.

At first, Kim Tae Sung seems self-centered and indifferent to others' feelings. However, as the series unfolds, his character undergoes significant development, evolving into a pivotal figure in bringing the main couple together. The audience grew to love both Kim Tae Sung and Song Geon Hee for his compelling and nuanced performance.

Kim Tae Sung, while initially portrayed as a bad boy with a heart of gold, is undeniably charming. Although he rarely displays his emotions, those moments when he does are enough to win over fans. Throughout Lovely Runner, Tae Sung is a steadfast presence in Im Sol's life, consistently standing by her side and protecting her across various timelines.

Even though he isn’t the final romantic partner for Im Sol, Tae Sung's charm and reliability make him a standout character. By the series finale, he has become a detective, playing a crucial part in saving Sun Jae and catching the villain, who meets their end during a dramatic chase. Tae Sung’s actions ultimately help mend the relationship between Im Sol and Sun Jae and even though he doesn’t get the best ending, the character becomes a well-written non-toxic second lead which will go down in history as a beloved green flag!

Song Geon Hee’s other roles

Alongside his role in Lovely Runner, Song Geon Hee took on several smaller roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor. He also appeared with his Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye Yoon in two other notable K-dramas: Snowdrop and SKY Castle.

In 2021, Song Geon Hee starred in Snowdrop, a highly anticipated series set against the backdrop of South Korea's political turmoil in the 1980s. He portrayed Lee Kang Moo, Yeong Ro’s brother, playing a pivotal role in the tense and dramatic events of the era.

Song Geon Hee also made a notable appearance in the critically acclaimed drama SKY Castle. In this satirical series, which explores the lives of wealthy families obsessed with their children's education, Song Geon Hee played Park Young Jae. After the death of his mother, Park Young Jae seeks to reconcile with his estranged father, Park Soo Chang, portrayed by Yu Seong Ju.

The star is definitely one to watch out for. Song Geon Hee is slowly and steadily proving his acting talent and will definitely shine brighter in the future as fans and viewers anticipate his future roles to see him shine once again on screen. Happy birthday to the beloved actor Song Geon Hee!

