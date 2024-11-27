BIGBANG leader G-Dragon’s 'like' on ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin’s resignation post sparks buzz amid latter's legal battles with HYBE

BIGBANG’s leader G-Dragon has once again caught the public’s eye, this time with a seemingly subtle yet intriguing social media action. On November 20th, G-Dragon liked a post from Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, which has sparked widespread speculation. Min Hee Jin shared a drawing of a rabbit holding a sign reading “resignation,” marking her step down as an internal director at ADOR, the label behind the wildly successful K-pop girl group NewJeans.

While G-Dragon’s social media activity is often closely monitored due to his status as one of K-pop’s most influential figures, his "like" on Min Hee Jin’s resignation post has particularly caught attention. G-Dragon is known for occasionally interacting with posts related to his work or friends, but his relationship with Min Hee Jin has never been publicly highlighted. The absence of any known connection between the two has led to much curiosity surrounding the gesture, with fans and industry insiders speculating on the possible reasons behind it.

This seemingly innocent “like” comes at a tumultuous time for Min Hee Jin, who has been embroiled in a series of legal battles leading to her resignation. Min Hee Jin has filed defamation charges against executives at BELIFT Lab, including CEO Kim Tae Ho and Deputy CEO Choi Yoon Hyuk, as well as a lawsuit seeking 5 billion KRW (approximately 3.75 million USD) in damages. The charges stem from allegations of harm caused by the downplaying of ADOR and NewJeans’ achievements by individuals affiliated with HYBE’s shared service PR team.

Advertisement

In addition to the legal dispute with BELIFT Lab, Min Hee Jin has also accused high-ranking HYBE officials, including Park Tae Hee, HYBE’s Chief Communications Officer (CCO), and Jo Seong Hoon, head of the PR department, of breaching their duties. Her legal team claims that instead of promoting ADOR and NewJeans as agreed, these executives downplayed the label’s success, causing significant damage to its reputation.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon recently had fans hooked with his latest releases, POWER and Home Sweet Home, featuring groupmates Taeyang and Daesung. Recently, he also went viral as he returned to the 2024 MAMA Awards stage after 9 years and even brought back iconic BIGBANG performances.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG nostalgia: G-Dragon's Home Sweet Home featuring group members Taeyang and Daesung takes fans down memory lane