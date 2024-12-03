BIGBANG’s T.O.P’s exclusion from Squid Game 2’s official poster and cast list raises questions; Know more

Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. Ahead of its release, new posters of the snow have been released, showcasing the characters in the signature uniforms. However, speculations have been going around regarding BIGBANG’s T.O.P.’s absence in the latest promotional content.

On November 27, 2024, Netflix revealed the main poster for Squid Game season 2, featuring actor Lee Jung Jae leading a group of participants running toward an unknown destination. However, BIGBANG’s T.O.P. or Choi Seung Hyun's face was notably absent among the participants. Moreover, his name was also excluded from the names of cast members portraying the participants, including Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Jin Wook, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Sim, and Jo Yu Ri.

Previously, T.O.P.’s casting announcement stirred backlash, as some fans expressed unease over his past legal issues and previous statements about stepping away from the entertainment industry. In 2017, the artist received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, due to marijuana use, which also led to his discharge from military service and a lower profile on social media.

Squid Game 2 director Hwang Dong Hyuk addressed the controversy over casting T.O.P., saying he didn’t anticipate such public concern, noting that the K-pop idol’s past incident involving marijuana use occurred long ago and he’d already completed his sentence. The director added that he felt it might be an appropriate time for the artist to return to work. He expressed his support, praising T.O.P.’s commitment and talent, which he demonstrated through auditions, practice videos, and script readings.

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

