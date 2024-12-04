B1A4's Jinyoung transforms into idol-turned-producer trying to launch girl group in fantasy comedy Who Is She poster; Take a look

The upcoming fantasy comedy drama Who Is She has released a new character poster for Jung Jinyoung. He will be appearing as the male lead in this drama, portraying the role of an idol-turned-producer who faces a major setback while working on his final project. The drama is a remake of the popular film Miss Granny, which was released back in 2014.

On December 4, KBS unveiled the character poster for Jinyoung. His handsome looks as an idol-turned-producer are raising anticipation for the premiere. In Who Is She, he plays the role of Daniel Han. He was the leader of an idol group and is now working as the head producer at Eunice Entertainment. While working on his final project, he plans on launching a girl group and crosses paths with Emily. She is still a trainee with intense emotions. After meeting her, Daniel decides to make her the center of the group, but trouble arises when she suddenly vanishes.

During a chaotic encounter, the producer meets Oh Doo Ri, who shares an uncanny resemblance with Emily, but even more intense emotional depth. Determined to include her in his final girl group, Daniel embarks on a journey filled with new experiences, ups and downs, and adventures.

The tagline on the poster read, "A star idol before, now a clumsy producer?" sparking curiosity about Daniel Han's fate and fall from a celebrated idol to a troubled man behind the camera.

See Jung Jinyoung's character poster here:

The upcoming fantasy comedy Who Is She is the drama adaption of the 2014 film Miss Grany starring Shim Eun Kyung and Na Moon Hee. The drama remake will narrate the story of a woman in her 70s, who mysteriously transforms into a 20-year-old, getting a second chance at life.

Veteran actress Kim Hae Sook will take on the role of Oh Mal Soon, while Jung Ji So will star as her younger counterpart with the names Emily and Oh Doo Ri. With this stellar cast ensemble, Who Is She is slated to premiere on December 18 at 9:50 PM KST on the KBS network.

