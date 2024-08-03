MAMAMOO's Whee In decides against renewing contract with THE L1VE LABEL; agency issues official statement

On August 3, 2024, THE L1VE LABEL officially announced the end of their exclusive contract with MAMAMOO’s Whee In. In a statement, the agency expressed their gratitude for Wheein's contributions and extended their best wishes for her future endeavors: "We would like to inform you that Whee In's exclusive contract with THE L1VE LABEL has ended as of August 3, 2024. We sincerely support Whee In and hope she continues to shine in her activities."

The statement also reassured fans about upcoming events: "Additionally, we will diligently support the upcoming schedules, including the previously announced Kaohsiung concert, to ensure they proceed without any issues."

Take a look at the full announcement here;

Meanwhile, Jung Whee In, widely known mononymously as Whee In, has been making waves in the music scene as a versatile and dynamic South Korean singer. Rising to fame in 2014 as a member of the girl group MAMAMOO, Whee In quickly became known for her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence. Her 2017 collaboration with Jung Key on Anymore topped the Gaon Charts, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Venturing into her solo career, Whee In made a splash in April 2018 with her debut digital single EASY, which soared to number three in South Korea. Her solo journey continued with the release of her first single album SOAR in September 2019, followed by her debut EP Redd in 2021. Redd was a commercial success, landing in the top ten on the Korean charts. That same year, Whee In transitioned from RBW to THE L1VE, where she further solidified her solo career with the EP WHEE in 2022, which reached number four on the Circle Album Chart.

Advertisement

Whee In's recent activities include her collaboration with Moonbyul on the soundtrack Frankly Speaking for the JTBC drama Frankly Speaking, released on May 15. Her latest release, Coco Water, which debuted last month, has been enthusiastically received by fans.

Adding to her impressive list of engagements, Whee In held a series of encore concerts titled WHEE IN THE MOOD [BEYOND]: ENCORE in Seoul on July 20 and 21, showcasing her extraordinary talent and engaging stage presence.

As Whee In embarks on a new chapter following the end of her exclusive contract with THE L1VE LABEL, fans are eagerly anticipating what comes next. With her strong track record and undeniable talent, Whee In's future projects are sure to be met with great enthusiasm and support from her dedicated fanbase.

ALSO READ: 10 years with MAMAMOO: Starry Night, Egotistic, HIP, more; 7 iconic songs by trailblazing girl group