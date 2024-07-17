10 underrated K-pop groups that deserve more recognition
Looking for a new K-pop group to explore? Here are the top 10 most underrated K-pop groups that you should check out!
Underrated K-pop groups often bring a refreshing mix of talent, charisma, and unique musical styles that deserve more recognition. If you’re looking to expand your K-pop playlist, here are ten groups that stand out with their distinctive sounds and captivating performances: KARD, SF9, PIXY, ASTRO, MAMAMOO, DAY6, OH MY GIRL, ONEUS, Purple Kiss, and Billlie.
Each of these groups has built a dedicated fanbase and impressive discography that showcases their exceptional artistry and potential. Discover these hidden gems and immerse yourself in their musical journeys.
10 most underrated K-pop groups that deserve your attention
1. KARD
- Label: DSP Media
- Members: Jiwoo, Somin, J.Seph, BM
- Debut date: July 19, 2017
- Debut single: Hola Hola
KARD, the renowned co-ed group in K-pop, recently renewed their contracts with their managing label for three more years in 2022. Following this, they marked their much-awaited return with their fifth EP, Re:, and its catchy title track, Ring The Alarm, in April 2023.
2. SF9
- Label: FNC Entertainment
- Members: Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, Chani, Rowoon (former)
- Debut date: October 5, 2016
- Debut single: Fanfare
SF9, now an eight-member group, continues to captivate fans worldwide with their breathtaking performances and diverse discography. Despite Rowoon's recent departure to focus on acting, SF9 released their twelfth EP, The Piece OF9, in January 2023, following which Da Won enlisted for his mandatory military service on July 1, 2024.
3. PIXY
- Label: Allart Entertainment and Happy Tribe Entertainment
- Members: Lola, Dia, Sua, Rinji (Former: Ella, Satbyeol, Dajeong)
- Debut date: February 24, 2021
- Debut single: Wings
PIXY, now a quartet, continues to enchant fans with their mystical sound and captivating performances. In October 2023, they released their digital EP, The Voice, flaunting their unique musical charm. Following this, Dajeong announced her departure from the group in June 2024.
4. ASTRO
- Label: Fantiago
- Members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Sanha (Former: Rocky, Moonbin)
- Debut date: February 23, 2016
- Debut single: Hide & Seek
Despite recent hardships, including Moonbin’s unfortunate demise and Rocky’s departure from the group, ASTRO remains a K-pop group cherished dearly by fans. Cha Eun Woo mesmerized fans with his solo debut with ENTITY, followed by his world tour. Meanwhile, Sanha is also set to make his solo debut.
5. MAMAMOO
- Label: Rainbow Bridge World
- Members: Solar, Moonbyul, Hwasa, Wheein
- Debut date: June 18, 2014
- Debut single: Mr. Ambiguous
MAMAMOO has established themselves as a trailblazing K-pop girl group since their debut. With hits like HIP, AYA, and Gogobebe, among others, MAMAMOO continues to defy societal standards solidifying their place in fans’ hearts.
On June 26, MAMAMOO recently unveiled a special video titled 10th Anniversary Mama No Plan on their YouTube to commemorate a decade since their debut as a group.
6. DAY6
- Label: JYP Entertainment
- Members: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Dowoon (Former: Jae, Junyeok)
- Debut date: September 7, 2015
- Debut single: Congratulations
DAY6, the resilient K-pop and rock sensation, returned triumphantly in 2024 with their EP FOUREVER, showing their signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and distinct blend of melodies.
After completing military service, they sold out a spectacular 360-degree concert, earning acclaim at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards. Now, they are preparing to captivate fans anew at their upcoming fan meeting, I Need My Day.
7. OH MY GIRL
- Label: WM Entertainment
- Members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Arin, Seunghee, Yubin (Former: JinE, Jiho)
- Debut date: April 20, 2015
- Debut single: Cupid
OH MY GIRL, the K-pop girl group renowned for their vocals and mystical performances, released their latest ninth EP, Golden Glasshour, in June 2023.
Embracing a blend of pop and whimsical charm, they captivate fans with each release, flaunting their evolution and musical prowess in every beat.
8. ONEUS
- Label: RBW
- Members: Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, Xion (Former: Ravn)
- Debut date: January 9, 2019
- Debut single: Valkyrie
Following their powerful EP Pymaglion, which showcased their resilience as a five-member group, ONEUS embarked on their second world tour, La Dolce Vita, promising electrifying performances across Japan, Europe, and America. Recently, they delighted fans with a nostalgic remake of Fin.K.L's classic Now.
9. Purple Kiss
- Label: RBW
- Members: Na Go Eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, Swan (Formerly: Park Ji Eun)
- Debut date: March 15, 2021
- Debut single: Ponzona
Purple Kiss continues to dazzle as a trailblazing girl group in K-pop, marking historic milestones with their BXX Tour. Recently, they achieved a monumental feat as the first K-pop group to sell out and perform in Quebec City, Canada, captivating fans at the prestigious Jean-Paul-Tardif amphitheater.
10. Billlie
- Label: Mystic Story
- Members: Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haruna, Sheon
- Debut date: November 10, 2021
- Debut single: Ring X Ring
Billlie, despite challenges, continues to shine brightly in K-pop. With Moon Sua and Suhyeon returning from hiatus, the group's resilience is evident as they released their vibrant single album Side-B: Memoirs of Echo Unseen. Their lead track, Dang! (Hocus Pocus) captivates with its infectious energy, marking a triumphant comeback.
In conclusion, underrated K-pop groups like KARD, SF9, PIXY, ASTRO, MAMAMOO, DAY6, OH MY GIRL, ONEUS, Purple Kiss, and Billlie offer a rich diversity of music and talent that often goes unnoticed. Each of these groups brings unique sounds, powerful performances, and captivating visuals that deserve more recognition.
If you're looking to expand your K-pop playlist, these artists are definitely worth exploring. Dive into their discographies and discover why they have a loyal fanbase and the potential to become your new favorites.
