10 underrated K-pop groups that deserve more recognition

Underrated K-pop groups often bring a refreshing mix of talent, charisma, and unique musical styles that deserve more recognition. If you’re looking to expand your K-pop playlist, here are ten groups that stand out with their distinctive sounds and captivating performances: KARD, SF9, PIXY, ASTRO, MAMAMOO, DAY6, OH MY GIRL, ONEUS, Purple Kiss, and Billlie.

Each of these groups has built a dedicated fanbase and impressive discography that showcases their exceptional artistry and potential. Discover these hidden gems and immerse yourself in their musical journeys.

10 most underrated K-pop groups that deserve your attention

1. KARD

Label: DSP Media

Members: Jiwoo, Somin, J.Seph, BM

Debut date: July 19, 2017

Debut single: Hola Hola

KARD, the renowned co-ed group in K-pop, recently renewed their contracts with their managing label for three more years in 2022. Following this, they marked their much-awaited return with their fifth EP, Re:, and its catchy title track, Ring The Alarm, in April 2023.

2. SF9

Label: FNC Entertainment

Members: Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, Chani, Rowoon (former)

Debut date: October 5, 2016

Debut single: Fanfare

SF9, now an eight-member group, continues to captivate fans worldwide with their breathtaking performances and diverse discography. Despite Rowoon's recent departure to focus on acting, SF9 released their twelfth EP, The Piece OF9, in January 2023, following which Da Won enlisted for his mandatory military service on July 1, 2024.

Advertisement

3. PIXY

Label: Allart Entertainment and Happy Tribe Entertainment

Members: Lola, Dia, Sua, Rinji (Former: Ella, Satbyeol, Dajeong)

Debut date: February 24, 2021

Debut single: Wings

PIXY, now a quartet, continues to enchant fans with their mystical sound and captivating performances. In October 2023, they released their digital EP, The Voice, flaunting their unique musical charm. Following this, Dajeong announced her departure from the group in June 2024.

4. ASTRO

Label: Fantiago

Members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Sanha (Former: Rocky, Moonbin)

Debut date: February 23, 2016

Debut single: Hide & Seek

Despite recent hardships, including Moonbin’s unfortunate demise and Rocky’s departure from the group, ASTRO remains a K-pop group cherished dearly by fans. Cha Eun Woo mesmerized fans with his solo debut with ENTITY, followed by his world tour. Meanwhile, Sanha is also set to make his solo debut.

5. MAMAMOO

Label: Rainbow Bridge World

Members: Solar, Moonbyul, Hwasa, Wheein

Debut date: June 18, 2014

Debut single: Mr. Ambiguous

Advertisement

MAMAMOO has established themselves as a trailblazing K-pop girl group since their debut. With hits like HIP, AYA, and Gogobebe, among others, MAMAMOO continues to defy societal standards solidifying their place in fans’ hearts.

On June 26, MAMAMOO recently unveiled a special video titled 10th Anniversary Mama No Plan on their YouTube to commemorate a decade since their debut as a group.

6. DAY6

Label: JYP Entertainment

Members: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Dowoon (Former: Jae, Junyeok)

Debut date: September 7, 2015

Debut single: Congratulations

DAY6, the resilient K-pop and rock sensation, returned triumphantly in 2024 with their EP FOUREVER, showing their signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and distinct blend of melodies.

After completing military service, they sold out a spectacular 360-degree concert, earning acclaim at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards. Now, they are preparing to captivate fans anew at their upcoming fan meeting, I Need My Day.

7. OH MY GIRL

Label: WM Entertainment

Members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Arin, Seunghee, Yubin (Former: JinE, Jiho)

Debut date: April 20, 2015

Debut single: Cupid

Advertisement

OH MY GIRL, the K-pop girl group renowned for their vocals and mystical performances, released their latest ninth EP, Golden Glasshour, in June 2023.

Embracing a blend of pop and whimsical charm, they captivate fans with each release, flaunting their evolution and musical prowess in every beat.

8. ONEUS

Label: RBW

Members: Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, Xion (Former: Ravn)

Debut date: January 9, 2019

Debut single: Valkyrie

Following their powerful EP Pymaglion, which showcased their resilience as a five-member group, ONEUS embarked on their second world tour, La Dolce Vita, promising electrifying performances across Japan, Europe, and America. Recently, they delighted fans with a nostalgic remake of Fin.K.L's classic Now.

9. Purple Kiss

Label: RBW

Members: Na Go Eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, Swan (Formerly: Park Ji Eun)

Debut date: March 15, 2021

Debut single: Ponzona

Purple Kiss continues to dazzle as a trailblazing girl group in K-pop, marking historic milestones with their BXX Tour. Recently, they achieved a monumental feat as the first K-pop group to sell out and perform in Quebec City, Canada, captivating fans at the prestigious Jean-Paul-Tardif amphitheater.

10. Billlie

Label: Mystic Story

Members: Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haruna, Sheon

Debut date: November 10, 2021

Debut single: Ring X Ring

Billlie, despite challenges, continues to shine brightly in K-pop. With Moon Sua and Suhyeon returning from hiatus, the group's resilience is evident as they released their vibrant single album Side-B: Memoirs of Echo Unseen. Their lead track, Dang! (Hocus Pocus) captivates with its infectious energy, marking a triumphant comeback.

Advertisement

In conclusion, underrated K-pop groups like KARD, SF9, PIXY, ASTRO, MAMAMOO, DAY6, OH MY GIRL, ONEUS, Purple Kiss, and Billlie offer a rich diversity of music and talent that often goes unnoticed. Each of these groups brings unique sounds, powerful performances, and captivating visuals that deserve more recognition.

If you're looking to expand your K-pop playlist, these artists are definitely worth exploring. Dive into their discographies and discover why they have a loyal fanbase and the potential to become your new favorites.

ALSO READ: Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience acquired by BBC; know what to expect from six-part talent series