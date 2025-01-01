Marry My Husband's Park Min Young leaves Hook Entertainment after 3 years following contract expiration in Dec 2024

Park Min Young has parted ways with her agency after three years. The actress is currently without representation and is hopefully searching for a new agency. She is also working on her upcoming project, which is set to be released in the second half of this year.

On January 1, Korean media outlets reported that Park Min Young had left her agency. Shortly afterward, Hook Entertainment confirmed that the actress had decided to part ways with the company through a mutual decision. They stated that she would remain affiliated with the agency only until the filming of her next project, which is currently underway.

Park Min Young signed with the company in 2021, and her contract officially ended in December 2024. With the conclusion of their three-year partnership, she is now ready to move forward. "We will continue to cheer her on in the future," Hook Entertainment stated, expressing their unwavering support for the actress.

Meanwhile, Park Min Young is currently filming for her upcoming project The Confidence Man KR (tentative title), a Korean adaption of the Japanese series of the same name. This will be her final project with Hook Entertainment. It is a comic caper series that revolves around the story of three con artists targeting mafia bosses, corrupt corporations, and other morally bankrupt people. The trio has only one goal- to swindle these wealthy people's money by any means necessary.

Director Nam Ki Hoon is in charge of this new drama. He is best known for Casino and Destined with You. On the other hand, Criminal Minds' writer Hong Seung Hyun has penned the screenplay. Although the exact premiere date for Confidence Man KR is yet to be disclosed, it is expected to be released in the second half of 2025.

Apart from this upcoming project, Park Min Young had a great 2024. She started the year with Marry My Husband, a revenge-themed rom-com also starring Na In Woo, Song Ha Yoon, and Lee Yi Kyung. She played the role of Kang Ji Won, a cancer patient who travels 10 years back in time after being murdered by her villainous husband. The actress delivered an outstanding performance in the drama, earning many esteemed accolades. Her strong screen presence in Marry My Husband was the talk of the town last year.

