Marry My Husband’s Song Ha Yoon’s upcoming drama History of Fools with Jo Byeong Kyu put on hold amid bullying allegations

Trigger Warning: Mentions bullying

Song Ha Yoon is the actress who gave life to Jung Soo Min in the hit revenge time slip drama Marry My Husband. The Marry My Husband actress began acting in 2003 and has been giving memorable performances. Sung Ha Yoon found herself in a broiling bullying controversy when a certain unnamed victim alleged she used violence against her classmate in high school.

Song Ha Yoon’s upcoming drama with Jo Byeong Kyu History of Fools put on hold

Song Ha Yoon was accused of school bullying and violence by an unnamed victim through JTBC news. The news at first used Ms. S to indicate the actress and showed a blurred picture of the actress. But as soon as the news was flashed netizens soon unearthed that the actress being implied was none other than Marry My Husband’s Song Ha Yoon.

Song Ha Yoon saw an unprecedented rise in her popularity with her role as a villainess in Marry My Husband. The actress was set to star in an upcoming romantic drama with The Uncanny Counter’s Jo Byeong Kyu titled History of Fools (or History of Losers). The drama following Song Ha Yoon’s aggravating bullying allegations has been put on hold. The news of the romantic K-drama being put on hold does not come as surprising as controversies surrounding actors or actresses are taken seriously in the South Korean industry.

Jo Byeong Kyu was accused of bullying in 2021, but the allegations were soon proven false in police investigations. The accuser had apologized to the Uncanny Counter actor as well. Since both Jo Byeong Kyu and Song Ha Yoon have been caught up in bullying controversies though at different times, the future of the upcoming drama looks bleak and uncertain.

Who is Song Ha Yoon?

Song Ha Yoon is a South Korean actress who has been acting since her debut in 2003. One of her popular roles is her role as Baek Sul Hee in Fight For My Way. She was also the lead in Oh Youngism alongside SUPER JUNIOR’s Lee Donghae. She has acted in K-dramas Devilish Charm, Please Don’t Hate Him, and more.

Song Ha Yoon’s role in Park Min Young’s Marry My Husband put her on the map and garnered her mass popularity.

