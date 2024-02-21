Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo comes to end with personal best viewership ratings

Marry My Husband is a revenge drama starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung and Song Ha Yoon. The drama came to an end this week with the highest viewership it has ever received. It tells the story of a woman who is given a second shot at life to get revenge on her husband, her friend and all others who did her wrong. Here is a look at the viewership ratings.

Marry My Husband ends on highest note

The final episode of Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung and Song Ha Yoon aired on February 21. According to Nielsen Korea, for episode 16, the drama achieved a nationwide average viewership rating of 12 percent which is an increase from the previous episode. The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Love Song for Illusion maintains rating

Love Song for Illusion featuring Hong Ye Jin and Park Ji Hoon maintained its viewership ratings with 1.9 percent.

The drama tells the story of a prince with a dual personality and a spy who is out to kill the King for revenge. The prince on one hand is a fashion designer in disguise and on the other hand, he is also a charming man with a curse. The two personalities decide to share the body with each other.

