Mashiro and Yeseo set to join girl group MADEIN after concluding Kep1er activities; LIMELIGHT to be rebranded

Former Kep1er members Yeseo and Masiro are set to join the new girl group MADEIN following the conclusion of their activities with Kep1er. The upcoming group will feature Yeseo and Mashiro, with speculation suggesting that members from LIMELIGHT may also make their debut anew through MADEIN.

Previously, it was reported that Yeseo and Mashiro would wrap up their activities with Kep1er following the promotions for their first studio album, Kep1going On and Kep1er will continue as a seven-member group.

On July 16, 143 Entertainment unveiled the new girl group name and logo for MADEIN via official social media channels, also rebranding LIMELIGHT's original social media platforms. The upcoming girl group will feature Yeseo and Mashiro, with speculation suggesting that other members from LIMELIGHT may also debut again under the MADEIN banner.

MADEIN will primarily comprise members who debuted through audition programs, and the name signifies WE MADEIN U, reflecting that the group was formed through fans' love and support. MADEIN is scheduled to debut in September.

Kep1er is a nine-member girl group formed through Mnet's survival audition program Girls Planet 999, debuting in January 2022. Initially formed under a temporary contract for two and a half years following the show's conclusion, it was confirmed on May 30 that seven members, excluding Mashiro and Yeseo, will continue their activities with the group beyond the initial contract period.

In their statement, WAKEONE Entertainment announced that they are pleased to confirm the renewal of contracts with the members of Mnet's project group Kep1er—Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, and Youngeun. Consequently, Kep1er will continue their promotions as a seven-member group following the expiration of the initial project term.

After extensive discussions and mutual agreement, Mashiro and Yeseo will conclude their activities with Kep1er following the upcoming scheduled concert. The agency expressed sincere gratitude to Mashiro and Yeseo for their dedication and hard work over the past two and a half years with Kep1er, pledging unwavering support for their future endeavors.

WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment stated that they are committed to actively supporting the musical development of each member, including overseas activities such as the upcoming concert in Japan in July, and local promotions for Kep1er's first and final studio album as a nine-member group. The agencies sincerely request continuous love and support from fans.

