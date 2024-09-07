'Memories': Lee Min Ho showcases fatherly side in new post with Pachinko season 2 child actor

Lee Min Ho is currently starring in the second season of Pachinko alongside Kim Min Ha in the lead roles. The show follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. Recently, Lee Min Ho shared pictures on his social media page with the child actor, showing his affectionate side.

On September 6, 2024, Lee Min Ho delighted fans by sharing a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram, featuring moments with the young child actor from Pachinko Season 2. The actor captioned the post simply as "memories," offering a glimpse into the tender, behind-the-scenes interactions from the set. In the images, Lee Min Ho’s fatherly side shines through, as he is seen being incredibly affectionate and playful with his young co-star.

Whether gently holding the child's hand or sharing a laugh between takes, these candid moments showcase the bond they've formed while working together, adding an extra layer of charm to his character both on and off-screen. Fans couldn’t help but gush over how natural and caring he appeared in this new light.

Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family going through the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan’s rule, Sun Ja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan. The series showcases the harsh treatment and discrimination that immigrant Koreans went through in Japanese society.

Created and written by the showrunner, Soo Hugh, The plot will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel, which delves deep into the complexities of the characters. Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson were also part of the cast ensemble.

Pachinko Season 2 will premiere on August 23, 2024, with every new episode airing every week on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.