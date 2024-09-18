MEOVV makes Billboard debut with first single MEOW entering at 10 on World Digital Song Sales Chart

MEOVV, the new girl group by THEBLACKLABEL is solidifying their position as the rising stars. Within two weeks of debut, they have secured their first Billboard entry. The group’s debut single MEOW has entered the top 10 on World Digital Song Sales Chart.

MEOVV’s first single has debuted at No. 10 on this esteemed Billboard chart for this week, marking a promising global start for the girl group by producer Teddy. With this, they have landed their names among the only eight K-pop acts that have debuted on the World Digital Song Sales Chart in 2024.

The other artists and their songs on the list are ILLIT’s Magnetic, KISS OF LIFE’s Sticky, ARTMS’s Virtual Angel, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin’s I Don’t Know, ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao’s I Wanna Know, ATEEZ’s Hongjoong’s Eenie Meenie, JINBO’s What If…(dance mix).

Congratulations MEOVV!

On September 6, 2024, MEOVV made their highly-anticipated debut with their first single MEOW. Infused with hip-hop and a funky vibe, the song exudes a rich vibe that mirrors the group’s consent image.

With its catchy chorus and infectious beats, MEOW is an anthem for those wanting to feel unstoppable. In addition, the song also captures the members’ feline charm in conjunction with their group’s name and the first single title. With high fashion visuals and playful antics, the music video further encapsulated MEOVV’s fierce yet fun-loving spirit.

Watch the music video for MEOW here:

MEOVV is a new dynamic girl group formed by THEBLACKLABEL. Even before their debut, the members already turned heads with their charming visuals. In addition, there was much anticipation about their entry into K-pop, since the agency’s founder Producer Teddy is the brain behind BIGBANG and BLACKPINK’s many hits.

The diverse lineup of this five-piece girl group consists of Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin, and Ella. All five members boast extensive experiences of working in the entertainment industry prior to their debut. With their different roots, each of them brings something unique to the table.

The oldest Sooin harbors great dancing skills, while Gawon has been a trainee for a long time. Meanwhile, Anna was a famous model back in Japan, Narin showed her passion for K-pop many times, and needless to say, the most popular MEOVV member Ella has already established herself as a model and actress.

