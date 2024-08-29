Meet Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin and Ella— Learn all about girl group MEOVV’s members ahead of their highly-anticipated debut

MEOVV, the new girl group by THE BLACK LABEL is gearing up for their anticipated debut in September. Their agency started introducing the members on August 21. All five members of this new girl K-pop ensemble have been unveiled with their profile pictures and exciting introduction teasers.

Meet the members of THE BLACK LABEL's girl group MEOVV

Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin, and Ella will debut with THE BLACK LABEL’s first girl group MEOVV. Ahead of their music release, let’s get to know each member in detail.

Sooin

Kim Sooin is the eldest member of MEOVV. She was introduced on August 25 by THE BLACK LABEL. She was born on April 12, 2005, in Daegu, South Korea. She is reportedly around 168-170 cm tall.

Sooin studied at the School of Performing Arts Seoul, also known as SOPA, where she was classmates with Rocket Punch member Dahyun. Within a few days of introduction, she has already garnered a fandom who can’t help but comment on her resemblance with Bae Suzy. According to fansites, she is quite fluent in English and harbors great passion and skills for dancing.

Gawon

Lee Gawon was the second member to be revealed by THE BLACK LABEL. Growing up in the United States, she also got an English name, Chole Lee. This Korean-American idol was born on April 27, 2005, and is 174 cm tall.

Advertisement

According to fansites, she was a trainee under YG Entertainment before joining its subsidiary THE BLACK LABEL. While preparing for her debut, she became friends with KISS OF LIFE’s Julie, with whom she also trained. Gawon is also a former model who worked for big brands like Adidas.

Anna

Tanaka Anna, mononymously known as Anna is a Japanese K-pop idol, who was born on November 17, 2005, in Toyama, Japan. She was revealed as the fourth and only Japanese member of MEOVV. According to fansites, this 18-year-old K-pop idol used to be a famous model in Japan and started her career in 2014. She is around 164 cm tall.

Narin

Narin is the fifth and last member to be revealed by MEOVV’s agency. She was born on August 15, 2007, in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

According to fansites, she is a huge BLACKPINK fan and her bias is Jennie. She is also good at dancing and has a strong grasp of Korean, English, and Japanese. With 172 cm height, she is the second tallest member in MEOVV.

Advertisement

Ella

Ella Mackenzie Gross, mononymously known as Ella is arguably the most popular member of MEOVV who garnered quite fame even before joining the group. She was the first member to be revealed on August 21.

Ella was born on December 1, 2008, and is the maknae of this new girl group. Her birthplace is known as Los Angeles, California and she was raised by a Korean mother and a German-American father. She also has a Korean name - Nabi, showcasing her maternal heritage.

She was scouted for a magazine cover shoot when she was just two years old hanging around in a Park. Soon, Ella was considered a prodigy in the modeling industry and started working with top brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, GAP, Fendi, and more. At the age of nine, she made her runway debut, dazzling the fashion world with her unique charm. Soon she became a most sought-after face in the entertainment world.

Advertisement

In 2018, she signed with THE BLACK LABEL as a model. A year later, she debuted as an actress with the Netflix series Malibu Rescue. She has appeared in many other on-screen works.

But what sets her apart is her relationship with the BLACKPINK members. She shares a close bond with all members and is often referred to as their Hoobae (Junior). In particular, her striking resemblance with Jennie earned her the moniker -’ Jennie’s little sister’.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa overtakes IU as most-followed female K-pop soloist on Spotify with 8.7 million followers