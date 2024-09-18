LE SSERAFIM becomes third K-pop girl group to chart multiple weeks on Billboard Hot 100 with CRAZY after BLACKPINK, NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM continues to set an unprecedented standard of success with their latest EP. The title track CRAZY is soaring high on not only domestic music charts but global ones too. The group has now joined BLACKPINK and NewJeans as the only K-pop girl group to chart for multiple weeks on Billboard Hot 100 with CRAZY.

LE SSERAFIM’s CRAZY is holding steady at No. 88 for the second week on the esteemed music chart. This is their first track to spend more than a week on the Billboard Hot 100. To add to this achievement, the dynamic quintet is the fourth K-pop girl group following BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and FIFTY FIFTY to have a song to spend many weeks on this chart. Last week, CRAZY debuted at no. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking their highest ranking on the chart yet.

Congratulations LE SSERAFIM!

Meanwhile, apart from Hot 100, the title track continues to maintain its stronghold for the second week on other Billboard charts. It has landed at No. 2 on this week’s World Digital Songs chart, No. 22 on Global 200, and No. 16 on the Global Excl. US chart.

Meanwhile, the mini-album CRAZY is also contributing to the group’s consistent achievement in the United States. In its second week, the EP swept up No. 54 on Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the World Albums chart. In addition, it also ranked at No. 8 on both the Top Current Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM celebrated their 13th overall week on Billboard’s Artist 100, coming at No. 28 this week.

On August 30, LE SSERAFIM made their highly-anticipated comeback with the fourth mini-album CRAZY. Apart from the title track of the same name, the EP features four more songs including Chasing Lightning, Pierrot, 1-800-hot-n-fun, and Crazier. Through each song in this album, the dynamic K-pop ensemble embraced their fun and crazy side.

Following the successful release, the girl group made their debut at the VMAs, taking over the pre-show stage. Alongside winning the Best PUSH Performance of the Year award, they also set the stage on fire with electrifying performances of CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun.

