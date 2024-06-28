BLACKPINK's Rosé attends 2024 Andam Fashion Awards as jury member in stunning YSL fits; see PICS

BLACKPINK's Rosé made a stunning debut at the 2024 Andam Fashion Awards in Paris, serving as a jury member for the prestigious event. Dressed in exquisite YSL outfits, Rosé captivated attendees with her impeccable style and grace. Her attendance marks a historic moment as she becomes the first K-pop idol to hold this role.

On June 27, BLACKPINK's Rosé made a memorable debut at the 2024 Andam Fashion Awards in Paris, where she served as a jury member, marking a significant milestone as the first K-pop idol to hold this role.

The event, celebrating its 35th edition, saw Rosé exude elegance in a sophisticated beige suit by Yves Saint Laurent, perfectly complementing her signature blonde hair. Further enhancing her look, Rosé opted for minimalist jewelry aside from her bold danglers.

The following day, Rosé continued to capture attention as she stepped out in another stunning ensemble, this time a striking black dress also by YSL and stylish shades. Her appearances at the prestigious fashion event not only showcased her impeccable style but also underscored her growing influence in the global fashion scene.

Take a look at some of the glimpses from Rosé’s look for the 2024Andam Fashion Awards here;

More details about Rosé’s latest activities

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé rose to fame as a member of the globally renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment. In March 2021, she debuted as a solo artist with the record-breaking single album R, which garnered immense success worldwide. Her lead single On the Ground topped various charts, including the Billboard Global 200, making her the first Korean soloist to achieve this feat.

Recently, Rosé signed a management contract with THEBLACKLABEL, further solidifying her solo career. She teased new music on her birthday earlier this year, hinting at exciting projects ahead. Known for her distinctive voice and captivating performances. Subsequently, she also teased new solo music on her birthday in February 2024 and released Final Love Song as the theme song for I-LAND 2 : N/a released in April.

