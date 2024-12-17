Military Manpower Administration investigates WINNER's Mino over alleged attendance manipulation: 'If it's true then...'

WINNER's Mino is currently embroiled in a controversy after a Korean media outlet accused him of neglecting his duties in the alternative military service. According to the reports, he allegedly received favoritism from the supervisor of the public facility he is serving and also took too many leaves without following regulations. WINNER's agency, YG Entertainment, remained tight-lipped about the matter except to clarify that the leaves he took were in accordance with the rules.

According to the latest update, the Military Manpower Administration has responded to the situation. They revealed that the related department has already begun investigating the allegations of Mino's manipulated attendance at his workplace. "If the reports released this morning are true, he can be punished according to the Social Service Worker Act," the administration made clear.

According to the leave regulations in alternative military service, 15 days of annual leave are granted for an individual in less than a year since enlistment, 16 for over a year, along with 30 days of sick leave, for a total of 31 days during the service period.

However, the social service worker management manual prevents one from using annual leave in combination with sick leave or substitute vacation. At the same time, there are also some exceptions. However, if the original rules are violated, one may face an extension of their service period or receive a warning.

According to Dispatch's report, Mino received favoritism from Mr.L, who allegedly helped him move his service site from a Mapo Facility Management Corporation to Mapo Resident Welfare Facility. It was reported that since this sudden change in March, the WINNER member has been barely showing up to work, and other employees have also allegedly confirmed that.

The K-media revealed that when they asked Mr. L to provide CCTV footage as evidence to verify Mino's attendance, he refused, saying that it was personal information. Dispatch added that, in October, Mino took almost a week-long vacation leave, and even after returning to Korea, he barely showed up at his social service work site.

WINNER's agency, YG Entertainment, commented that they would not be able to confirm everything; however, they emphasized that the sick leave Mino took was due to a treatment he had already been receiving prior to his service, and the other off-days were taken according to the regulations.

