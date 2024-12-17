WINNER's Mino accused of neglecting alternative military service duties and absenteeism ahead of discharge; YG Ent responds

WINNER's Mino is currently in hot water due to allegations of neglecting military duties. According to a Korean media outlet's report, the K-pop idol allegedly often didn't show up at work and even received favoritism from the manager due to his celebrity status. He is currently fulfilling his alternative military service and is slated to be discharged on December 23. YG Entertainment has since responded to the reports.

On December 17, Dispatch reported that after receiving an anonymous tip, they began investigating allegations against Mino for neglecting his military duties. According to the media outlet, while he began his service at Mapo Facility Management Corporation on March 24, 2023, a year later, he moved to a public convenience facility. Mr. L, who was his supervisor, moved to the public service facility in February 2024, and a month later, he helped Mino change his workplace and join him.

According to Dispatch, the allegations of his inadequate fulfillment of duties first came to notice in October. The media outlet claimed that they visited the facility 10 times between November and early December. However, they allegedly didn't spot Mino at the site. According to the report, other employees also said that they have rarely seen the WINNER member.

The controversy arose when Dispatch claimed that Mino went on a 5-night, 6-day trip to Hawaii back on October 30. After returning to South Korea, he barely showed up at work. "Sometimes he shows up, signs for work, smokes a cigarette, and disappears," claimed the K-media. According to them, when Mr. L was asked to show CCTV footage to confirm Mino's attendance, he reportedly declined citing that it was personal information. The K-pop idol has been since accused of receiving favoritism from the supervisor Mr. L.

Advertisement

Regarding this, YG Entertainment stated that it was difficult to confirm all the allegations. However, the agency added that the medical leave taken by Mino was just an extension of the treatment he had already been getting prior to beginning his military service.

"All other leaves, including annual leaves, were used in accordance with regulations," clarified the agency. His current workplace, the Mapo Resident Welfare Facility also said the same thing, stating that Mino has served in accordance with regulations.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo rumored to headline Empire Music Fest 2025 in Hong Kong with BIGBANG's G-Dragon; know more