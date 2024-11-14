Min Hee Jin refutes rumors of seeking investment for NewJeans from company involved with Hyein’s uncle

Is Min Hee Jin leaving ADOR to join a new company? Recently, rumors emerged that Company D was in the process of signing a contract with the former ADOR CEO to invest in NewJeans’ production. However, she has denied the claims, labeling them as groundless. In addition, it was also revealed Lee, uncle of NewJeans member Hyein, was among the candidates for internal director at Company D.

According to Woman Economy’s report, a total of five individuals were set to be registered as internal directors at Company D. Among them were two with direct connections to NewJeans - Hyein’s uncle Lee, and Park who was said to have been an executive for the girl group’s Japan events. As per the report, Company D had planned to hold an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to register the five candidates but the decision was unexpectedly withdrawn.

While the company was preparing for the registration of the internal directors, another rumor sparked quite the intrigue. It was reported that Min Hee Jin was seeking investments in NewJeans from the aforementioned company. She was in the process of signing a contract, as per the latest buzz.

Back on November 5, the former ADOR CEO refuted the claims stating that she didn’t enter into any contract with Company D, and neither did she agree to investments. Firmly rejecting the rumor of her leaving her current position at ADOR, she labeled the claims as groundless.

Adding fuel to the controversy, it was revealed that the time of her refutation coincided with Company D withdrawing the registration process. Only two days after her statement, the company announced that they would be replacing the internal director candidates including Lee and Park.

Meanwhile, in their recent certified letter, the girl group members also addressed the rumors saying, “There are currently unfounded rumors circulating about the families and relatives of NewJeans members, but NewJeans has no connection to these rumors.”

Following her dismissal as CEO, Min Hee Jin has been reinstated as the internal director at ADOR. NewJeans, who were deeply unhappy with the decision since the beginning, sent a certified letter to the agency, stating that if Min Hee Jin didn't return as CEO, they would terminate their contract.

