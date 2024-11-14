‘Doing best to resolve issues’: ADOR issues response to NewJeans’ legal notice of contract termination

NewJeans has recently served a legal notice to their company ADOR with a list of demands. If they are unable to meet them, the group has threatened to terminate their contract. The company has confirmed that it received the notice and has issued an official response to the ongoing matter.

On November 14, 2024, ADOR released a statement confirming that they received legal notice from NewJeans. The company stated, “We received their certificate of contents this morning and are reviewing it carefully. We understand the specific requests outlined within and will do our best to address the issues thoughtfully, aiming to continue our collaboration with NewJeans.”

NewJeans sent ADOR a legal notice on November 13, 2024, stating they would terminate their exclusive contracts if their demands were not met. According to South Korean news outlet Yonhap News, NewJeans members Kim Minji, Hanni Pham, Marsh Danielle, Kang Haerin, and Lee Hyein submitted the letter under their real names, requesting that ADOR address “significant breaches” in their contracts within 14 days. The specific details of these demands have not been disclosed.

However, it has been further reported that the group's demands included an apology from a manager who allegedly instructed another HYBE group to ignore Hanni. She addressed the issue in the National Assembly and spoke on the alleged workplace bullying. Moreover, the letter also consists of a request to resolve any issues with Dolphiners Films.

Advertisement

Previously, HYBE’s ‘internal’ report was revealed, which included derogatory remarks for other groups. It also mentioned NewJeans and their attempt to "remove" them from HYBE’s lineup. Min Hee Jin was removed from her position as CEO at ADOR, prompting her to take legal action. However, the court dismissed her injunction for reinstatement.

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation.

In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG, the former becoming the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t have time to sleep’: Ex-TVXQ's Kim Jaejoong denies dating claims, identifies stalker fan who started rumor