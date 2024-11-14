'Just common sense': BLACKPINK's Lisa on adapting to new life in South Korea by learning languages, watching Love Next Door

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently getting ready for her acting debut with the Hollywood series The White Lotus Season 3. From starting her K-pop dream as a trainee at only 14 years old to becoming a global household name, the ROCKSTAR hitmaker has come a long way. In a recent interview, Lisa shared how she adapted to South Korean life. She also revealed the K-drama she is watching right now and it’s one of the biggest releases this year.

On November 14, Vanity Fair published an interview with the BLACKPINK rapper. When asked about how she learned Korean, Lisa said, "I don’t think I have the talent for languages, but in Korea, I had to live, so I had to learn. I had to survive, I guess.”

She added, “It was just common sense,” revealing that she did what she needed to make her K-pop dream come true. But it didn’t come so easy. “ I was spending more and more time on that," the K-pop icon said, hinting at how meticulously she practiced Korean to adapt to South Korean life.

In this interview, she also revealed that she watches a lot of K-dramas, one of the main ways she has been honing her Korean skills. “Right now, I’m watching one on Netflix called Love Next Door,” Lisa said, adding that she is completely head over heels for the chemistry between Jung Hae In and Jung So Min.

Advertisement

“They start as friends! Like, they have been friends for 30 years. Those things feel so real,” the MONEY hitmaker commented. For her, K-dramas are a way to relax and calm herself down after an exhausting day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lisa is set to take a leap in her career. She is debuting as an actress with a role in The White Lotus Season 3. The first look of her character, Mook, has already been unveiled. She is set to dazzle the screen as a manager at a resort in Thailand.

On the other hand, her solo album is also in the works. Back in June, she made her highly anticipated comeback with ROCKSTAR and has dropped two songs—New Woman and Moonlit Floor.

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t have time to sleep’: Ex-TVXQ's Kim Jaejoong denies dating claims, identifies stalker fan who started rumor