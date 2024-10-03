MONSTA X’s Shownu, Kihyun, Jooheon, and I.M reunite to celebrate Minhyuk's military discharge

On the morning of October 3 KST, MONSTA X member Minhyuk was successfully discharged from his mandatory military service with the 5th Infantry Division of the ROK Army. To celebrate this milestone, his fellow members Shownu, Kihyun, Jooheon, and I.M reunited to welcome him back.

On this day, fans and the press gathered to welcome Minhyuk back to civilian life, but none were more excited than his MONSTA X members—Shownu, Kihyun, Jooheon, and I.M. Minhyuk had enlisted as an active duty soldier on April 4, 2023, and his return was a joyous occasion for everyone.

To celebrate his return, Minhyuk will host a free fan meeting titled Let's GO!5rae on October 6, with sessions at 1 PM KST and 5 PM KST at Yes24 Live Hall. This event will give him the chance to enjoy an intimate time with his fans, Monbebes.

The event is free for all verified 8th-generation MONBEBEs (MONSTA X fans), with each eligible fan club member allowed to reserve one ticket. Please note that there will be reservation fees through Yes24 Ticket.

MONSTA X is a well-known K-pop group that debuted in May 2015 with their first extended play, Trespass. Formed through the survival show No Mercy, the current lineup includes Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. Former member Wonho left the group in 2019.

Renowned for their captivating performances, dynamic choreography, and a versatile music style that blends hip-hop, pop, and EDM, MONSTA X has achieved international acclaim. Their hit songs like Shoot Out, Love Killa, and Beautiful highlight their edgy concept and impressive vocal range.

Since their debut, MONSTA X has been recognized for their bold musical style, blending elements of hip-hop, EDM, and pop. Their tracks feature loud electronic instrumentals, fierce rap verses, and striking vocals, making them influential in the fourth generation of K-pop. They've also been at the forefront of breaking gender norms in the industry before it became a trend. As a result, the group has earned the title of K-pop's Next Generation Beastly Idols.

In 2018, MONSTA X made history by performing at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour, becoming the first Korean group to take the stage at this annual event. Their captivating performances have earned them the nickname K-pop monster.

The following year, they were also the first Korean artists to appear and perform at the Teen Choice Awards. In 2019, the group held a sold-out concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, becoming the twelfth Asian artist ever to gross over $1,000,000 for a single show in North America.

