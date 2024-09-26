MONSTA X's Minhyuk to hold free fan meeting to celebrate military discharge on October 6; Know details

MONSTA X's Minhyuk will be discharged from his military service on October 3. To mark his discharge, the idol will be holding a free fan meet on October 6. Minhyuk is the vocalist of MONSTA X who is known for his smooth vocals, powerful dance moves and humor. He made his debut as a member of the group in May 2015.

On September 26, MONSTA X's official channel announced the upcoming fan meet Let's GO!5rae. The fan meeting would celebrate member Minhyunk's discharge from his mandatory military service. He had enlisted for his service on April 4, 2023. The idol is scheduled to be discharged on October 3. Following this, the fan meeting will take place on October 6 at the Yes24 Live Hall from 1 pm to 5 pm KST.

The event is free of charge for all verified 8th-generation MONBEBEs (MONSTA X fans) and all eligible fan club members can reserve one ticket each. Reservation fees through Yes24 Ticket will apply.

MONSTA X is a popular K-pop group who made their debut in May 2015 with their first extended playlist Trespass. The group was formed through the survival show No Mercy. Members currently include Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. Foremer member Wonho parted ways with the group in 2019.

They are known for their powerful performances, dynamic choreography, and versatile music style blending hip-hop, pop, and EDM, and hence Monsta X has gained international fame. Their hits like Shoot Out, Love Killa, and Beautiful showcase their edgy concept, vocal prowess and versatility.

Monsta X has successfully expanded their reach globally, with English-language albums and tours, solidifying their position as one of K-pop’s leading acts.

Along with Minhyuk, Joohoney, Kihyun and Hyungwon are also currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

