ITZY’s Yuna, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, and ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yujin announced as hosts for Inkigayo Live in Tokyo on October 13

ITZY’s Yuna, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, and ZB1’s Han Yujin are set to team up as MCs. As per the latest reports, the K-pop idol trio has been announced as the host for the upcoming Inkigayo Tokyo Live this month. In addition, they will also be seen performing with their respective groups.

On October 2, it was reported that Yuna, Juyeon, and Han Yujin are preparing to host Inkigayo Liv in Tokyo on October 13. Excitement runs high to witness the trios’ synergy as MCs on the stage.

The ITZY member boasts a great few years of hosting skills. Previously she appeared on Inkigayo and Music Bank as a special MC. Yuna also teamed up with NewJeans’ Hyein and actor Gong Myung at the 2023 SaeManGeum World Scout Jamboree K-POP SUPER LIVE.

Meanwhile, Juyeon and Han Yujin are new respectively but have already shown their confidence as MCs. The ZEROBASEONE member appeared as a special MC for Inkigayo in 2023 and since April, he has been a regular host for the music show along with IVE’s Leeseo and actor Moon Sung Hyun. He also worked with NewJeans’ Haerin and ATEEZ’s Yunho on K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo in June.

Lastly, Juyeon has hosted many popular music shows including M Countdown, Music Bank, and Show! Music Core. In addition, he also hated large-scale performances like K-POP SUPER LIVE.

With the three MCs bringing their diverse skills to the table, their hosting at Inkigayo Tokyo Live is expected to be smooth and energetic.

Meanwhile, Inkigayo Live in Tokyo is set to be held on October 13 at the Saitama Super Arena. Like every year, a bunch of leading K-pop acts are set to unfold at the highly-anticipated concert. This year’s star-studded performers lineup boasts many talented groups like ATEEZ, NCT 127, ILLIT, ZB1, THE BOYZ, ITZY, SHINee’s Taemin, NMIXX, &TEAM, NCT WISH, and more. Japanese idol groups like BE:FIRST and ME:I will also perform at the two-day-long concert.

Meanwhile, the first day of Inkigayo Tokyo in Live (October 12) will be hosted by ATEEZ’s Yunho, NCT’s Doyoung, and ILLIT’s Yunah.

