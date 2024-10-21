Moon Geun Young says 'hardly recognized myself' after dramatic transformation as cult leader for Hellbound 2

Hellbound is all set to return with a new season on October 25. As anticipation rises for D-day, viewers are eagerly waiting to witness the characters’ journey in season 2. Moon Geun Young, who is joining the cast lineup for the new season, provided a much-needed glimpse into her character as well as sharing the transformation she went through.

At the press conference for Hellbound season 2, she revealed, “I attempted the most drastic transformation since my debut. I wore so much makeup that I could hardly recognize myself.”

She added that she always felt passionate about challenging roles. However, she seldom received offers for such roles and felt hungry for more. “Director Yeon Sang Ho offered me such an intriguing role, and I was overjoyed,” she continued elaborating that she felt like she was finally where she wanted to be.

“I worked hard with great excitement,” Moon Geun Young added, raising much anticipation.

Meanwhile, she also dished on her character in Hellbound 2. She is set to play Miss Sunshine, an ordinary person who joined Arrowhead as its teacher and later became completely consumed by the religion. With her obsession, she rises to become the leader of the cult, which is formed by a bunch of extremists following the path of ‘new truth’.

The upcoming season of Hellbound will follow up the chaos from the previous episodes. It will center around the resurrection of Jeong Jin Soo, the New Truth Society leader. The new season will also unfold how this society and the Arrowhead faction gradually become interwined in a new conflict.

Watch the trailer for Hellbound 2 here:

This new season will be led by Kim Sung Cheol, who is set to appear as Jeong Jin Soo. The role was previously played by Yoo Ah In, who has been dropped from Hellbound 2 due to illicit drug usage accusations against him. Apart from Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eui Joon, Lee Dong Hee, Moon Geun Young, and more talented actors are set to captivate the viewers.

Hellbound 2 is now scheduled to premiere on October 25, exclusively on Netflix.

