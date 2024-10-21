One Win poster OUT: Song Kang Ho, Park Jung Min, Jang Yoon Ju’s sports film confirms December release

Get ready fans because Song Kang Ho is back! The Parasite famed actor, known for his masterful skills, is once again set to enthrall viewers with his spellbound on-screen presence. His new sports film One Win is now confirmed to premiere this December. In this film, he will be seen acting alongside Park Jung Min, Jang Yoon Ju, and more talents.

On October 21, the first poster for One Win has been unveiled. It captured the anticipation through a similar Song Kang Ho at the forefront of the film title in Korean as a bouncing volleyball makes a blurry appearance just below it.

Through the innovative title frame, the intensity of the players and action on the court has been captured. The tagline that appeared on the poster was “Let’s win just once,” piquing interest in the film’s jolting narrative.

At the corner of the poster, it is written, “2024, 12”, confirming One Win’s theoretical premiere this December. Notably, in 2023, the film had its global premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

One Win is a story of many characters. It will center around a woman’s professional volleyball team that has never tasted victory, a coach who has also never won a game, an owner with not much interest in winning, and a bunch of players lost on the court.

Advertisement

Song Kang Ho, a Cannes award-winning actor, takes on the role of Kim Woo Jin in One Win. He is the coach of the women’s volleyball team and is infamous for his past failures. However, as together, they strive to win at least one game, he shows a different side of tenacity.

Previously, the actor has shown his brilliance in acclaimed works like Parasite, A Taxi Driver, Memories of Murder, and more. His lead role in One Win is raising exceptional anticipation for his big-screen comeback.

On the other hand, Park Jung Min portrays Kang Jung Won, the owner of the volleyball team. To seek attention, he announces a remarkable prize if the team manages to win at least one game. Jang Yoon Ju transforms into Bang Soo Ji, a player who spent most of her sports life on the bench.

Director Shin Yeon Sik has directed this upcoming film. He has previously collaborated with Song Kang Ho on Uncle Samsik.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jo Se Ho wedding INSIDE photos and clips: Lee Dong Wook gives speech; Park Shin Hye, Seolhyun toss petals at couple, more