BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min showcase adorable chemistry in new PIC for zombie drama Newtopia; take a look

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min are currently getting ready for the premiere of their upcoming drama Newtopia. Recently, a new still from the drama has been unveiled, raising more anticipation for the January 2025 premiere.

On December 10, Coupang Play released a new still for the drama Newtopia. The picture captured Jisoo and Park Jung Min in a cozy romance, showing their adorable chemistry. Fans are now looking forward to the release more than ever. There's already much anticipation as this will be the BLACKPINK member's first K-drama since Snowdrop. On the other hand, fans are excited to see her on-scree chemistry with Park Jung Min.

Check out the new still here:

Newtopia (previously Influenza) is an upcoming zombie drama that will be narrating a refreshing story with a new take on the trope. Park Jung Min is set to step into the shoes of Jae Yun. After completing mandatory military service at the age of 26, he started seeking opportunities in the defense industry. However, his underconfident nature starts becoming an obstacle in his career path. While suffering from anxiety about his future, he decides to break up with his girlfriend.

Jisoo is set to take on the role of Young Ju, Jae Yun's girlfriend. She is someone who is new to the society. Just when she was adjusting to everything else, her relationship with Jae Hyun added more complexities to her life.

After she is shocked by the breakup proposal, she arrives at the high-rise building of the defense unit to meet up with Jae Hyun. However, before they have an opportunity to talk about things, hoards of zombies suddenly attack them. Apart from Park Jung Min and Jisoo, Newtopia will also star Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, and more actors.

Advertisement

Jisoo is passionately focusing on her acting career at the moment. She also has two more projects in the pipeline- the film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and the drama Monthly Boyfriend. On the other hand, Park Jung Min was recently seen in Harbin, Uprising, and The 8 Show. He is now set to appear in a film titled Humint.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids to join SEVENTEEN as only K-pop performers at 2024 Billboard Music Awards; check announcement