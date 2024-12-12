The Penthouse star Uhm Ki Joon confirms December 22 marriage with non-celebrity fiancée

Uhm Ki Joon has confirmed the date for his December 22 wedding. Back in May, The Penthouse star announced that he was set to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend at the end of this year. The couple will embark on a new journey with the blessings of their families and close friends.

On December 11, a Korean media outlet reported that Uhm Ki Joon would marry his non-celebrity fiancée on December 22. Shortly after, a representative from his agency confirmed the news. The intimate ceremony will be held at a hotel in Seoul. According to reports, the actor has been busy with wedding preparations, such as finalizing arrangements and sending invitations to his close acquaintances.

Back in May, The Penthouse star first shared the good news with his fans, sparking excitement for the special day.

Borin in 1976, the 48-year-old actor kickstarted his career as a musical theater star. He became quite known for stage plays like Richard III, The Three Musketeers, Grease, Singin' in the Rain, The Sorrows of Young Werther, The Count of Monte Cristo, Rebecca, and more. In 2006, he made his TV debut with a supporting role in Drama City - Who Loved Her?

In 2010, Uhm Ki Joon landed his first antagonist role in the action-thriller film Mand of Vendetta, garnering expectational praise for his performance. He further solidified his stardom with works like Dream High, Ghost, Killer Toon, The Man in the Mask, Defendent, I'm Not a Borbot, and more. It was his role in The Penthouse: War in Life, that propelled him to exceptional popularity across the globe. He played the role of the main villain character Joo Dan Tae, whose real name is Baek Joon Ki. He nailed the character of this greedy, cruel, and sadistic antagonist, earning a Baeksang Art Awards nomination for his performance.

Advertisement

Following the success of The Penthouse seasons, Uhm Ki Joon bagged the lead role in The Escape of the Seven and reprised his role for the second season which was released a few months back. He is also known for his roles in Little Women and Shooting Stars.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho spotted smoking on streets of South Korea sparking mixed reactions; Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint co-star Ahn Hyo Seop joins