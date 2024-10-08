Tang Jung Sang and Nam Da Reum CONFIRMED to lead new special drama The Officer Discusses

Tang Jun Sang, the actor who is well known for his role in Move to Heaven is set to return to the small screen as a lead in a new drama, The Officer Discusses alongside Nam Da Reum who completed his military enlistment earlier this year. The Officer Discusses will also have special appearances by Seo Jin Won and Jo Han Chul.

On October 8, 2024, KBS2’s production team confirmed the cast lineup of its first drama special, The Officer Discusses also known as Discussing View of History.

Tang Jun Sang and Nam Da Reum have been confirmed to lead The Officer Discusses. Along with them Yoon Na Moo and Choi Hee Jin will also star in the drama. Along with cameos by noted veteran actors Seo Jin Won and Jo Han Chul.

The Officer Discusses will follow the story of a young officer who is set on preserving the history of the country while the crown prince wants to erase it in order to become the next king. They both clash over their opinions.

Tang Jun Sang will be leading the drama by portraying Nam Yeo Kang, a low-ranking officer at Yemungwan (a place that keeps the archives of the King’s words and orders). He is a bookworm scholar and is considered a fool by others as he lives by only reading books being cut off from the real world.

Nam Yeo Kang becomes a censor, a role that is normally given to elites, but the reality is far from what he had imagined.

On the other hand, Nam Da Reum will be taking over the role of the Crown Prince of Joseon. He is a charming prince who is known for his looks and unparalleled intelligence. But he wants to erase the historical records of a year to hide his flawed past and bring about a new era in Joseon. But his plans are hampered by Yeo Kang who is against this.

This role will mark Nam Da Reum’s return to screen since his military discharge in August earlier this year.

Yoon Na Moo will be seen as Shin Hee Soo, a junior officer who is exhausted by workload. Choi Hee Jin will portray Lady Hye Bin Hong, the crown prince’s mother who is worried for him as she fears he might get hurt in the battle for the throne.

Seo Jin Won in his cameo will play the Left State Councilor. While Jo Han Chul who was last seen in Love Next Door, will play the King, Crown Prince’s father.

The Officer Discusses will premier on November 5, 2024, at 10:45 PM KST (7:15 PM IST) on KBS.

