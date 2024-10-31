Moving's Ryu Seung Ryong in talks to lead webtoon based office drama Manager Kim

Ryu Seung Ryong will be leading the upcoming drama Manager Kim. The actor's agency also commented on the reports of the actor joining the project. Ryu Seung Ryong is a highly respected South Korean actor known for his impressive versatility across genres. He has worked on projects like Moving, Extreme Job and more.

On October 31, it was reported that Ryu Seung Ryong would be appearing in the new drama Manager Kim. His agency PRAIN TPC addressed the report and shared that they are reviewing the role in the drama. Manager Kim is based on a webtoon that tells the story of Mr. Kim, a manager at a major company in Seoul.

Ryu Seung Ryong is a veteran actress with over three decades in the industry. He has delivered memorable performances in films like Miracle in Cell No. 7, where he played a loving father with intellectual disabilities and Extreme Job, one of Korea's highest-grossing comedies.

His role in the Netflix series Kingdom further showcased his ability to portray complex, layered characters, gaining him international recognition. His deep emotional range and commitment to each role make him a beloved figure in Korean cinema, earning numerous awards and a lasting fanbase.

Last year, he led the hit mulstrarrer Moving.

Moving successfully became the most viewed K-drama of all time on Disney+. The gripping story and the star cast made the series an instant hit for the fans. Moving is a superhero action drama about a group of teenagers who have to hide their superpowers in order to protect themselves. They inherited their powers from their parents and the two generations come together to go up against the evil forces at work. Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha and Go Youn Jung headline the drama.

