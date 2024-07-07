Han Hyo Joo reminisces beautiful moments with Moving cast Jo In Sung, Go Yoon Jung and more; See PICS

Han Hyo Joo shared beautiful pictures of the Moving cast and crew on her social media reminiscing about the time spent with them. The pictures include cast members Jo In Sung, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung and more.

Moving is a hit K-drama which is based on the webtoon by Kang Full who also wrote the screenplay. The writer in the past has hinted at the possibility of a second season and a prequel.

Han Hyo Joo misses Moving cast; Shares pictures on social media

On July 7, Han Hyo Joo took to her Instagram and shared pictures of Moving's cast and crew. Her caption reads, 'Miss everyone. Hope to see you soon guys! Posted because I miss everyone.' See the post below.

More about Han Hyo Joo and Moving

Han Hyo Joo marked her debut in 2004 with the film My Boss, My Teacher. She has impressed with her work in films like The Beauty Inside, Love, Lies, and more. The actress has also been a part of hit dramas like W, Dong Yi and Happiness. One of her recent projects, Moving, broke several records and became one of the most successful K-dramas. She was last seen in the 2024 science fiction Bloof Free.

Moving successfully became the most viewed K-drama of all time on Disney+. The gripping story and the star cast made the series an instant hit for the fans. Moving is a superhero action drama about a group of teenagers who have to hide their superpowers in order to protect themselves. They inherited their powers from their parents and the two generations come together to go up against the evil forces at work. Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha and Go Youn Jung headline the drama.

