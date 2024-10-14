Mr. Plankton teaser OUT: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Yoo Mi unfold sweet romance on an unlucky journey together; Watch

Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi are all set for their upcoming rom-com drama Mr. Plankton, which is slated to premiere on November 8. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, Netflix has dropped an exciting teaser, delivering a glimpse into their on-screen chemistry. The teaser unfolds a wholesome romance between the duo as they find solace in each other while on an unlucky journey together.

On October 14, Netflix shared a 1 minute 20-second-long teaser for the upcoming rom-com drama Mr. Plankton. The clip begins with Jae Mi in the hospital, as she gets to know she is suffering from premature menopause. On the other hand, the male protagonist Hae Jo also pays a visit to the doctor and asks how much time he has left before revealing that he has a ‘bomb’ in his head.

Meanwhile, Jae Mi’s pre-mature menopause throws a wrench into her family plans, in particular giving birth to a son. As she cries her heart out, Hae Jo keeps a check on her from afar, probably already relating to his doomed fate. A sweet montage shows him caring for her before the teaser transitions into the next scene. When the duo crosses paths again, Jae Mi is about to get married to another man, and Hae Jo offers help.

The rest of the teaser shows sneak peeks of what they are embarking on together as Hae Jo comments that when two unlucky people meet all the bad things are bound to happen. Jae Mi responds with “That’s why we are a match made in heaven.”

Advertisement

The teaser previews their quirky romance molded with comedy, fun, and a lot of unfortunate events.

Watch the teaser here:

Woo Do Hwan is set to play the role of Hae Jo in Mr. Plankton, while Lee Yoo Mi will take on the role of Jae Mi. The rom-com will also star Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook, Lee El, Kim Min Seok, Kim Chan Hyung, and more talented actors in some pivotal roles. The series was directed by Hong Jong Chan, celebrated for Juvenile Justice, Her Private Life, Doctor Stranger, and more dramas.

ALSO READ: Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Ex-NCT's Taeil prosecuted over quasi-rape charges, HyunA and Yong Junhyung get married and more