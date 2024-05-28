9 Woo Do Hwan movies and TV shows that are absolute must-watch: Bloodhounds, Tempted, Save Me

Woo Do Hwan has captivated audiences with his remarkable talent and versatility in both television dramas and films. Born in 1992, this South Korean actor has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

With a background in performance and film from Dankook University, Woo Do Hwan has seamlessly transitioned between various genres, showcasing his acting prowess in popular TV dramas like Save Me, Mad Dog, and Tempted. His compelling performances in historical epics such as My Country: The New Age have further solidified his reputation as a standout actor.

Additionally, his memorable roles in films like The Divine Fury and the TV series The King: Eternal Monarch have garnered him widespread acclaim. Through his dedication to his craft and his country, Woo Do Hwan continues to leave an enduring impact on audiences worldwide.

9 Woo Do Hwan movies and TV shows to add to your watchlist

1. Sweet Stranger and Me

Cast: Soo Ae, Kim Young Kwang, Lee Soo Hyuk, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Ji Hoon, Woo Do Hwan

Director: Kim Jung Min

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Romantic-comedy

Release Date: October 24, 2016

In Sweet Stranger and Me, flight attendant Hong Na Ri's life takes unexpected turns as she returns to her childhood home and finds herself drawn to her mother's young husband, Go Nan Gil. A tale of love, secrets, and redemption unfolds, leading to heartwarming reunions and new beginnings.

2. Save Me

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Seo Ye Ji, Jo Sung Ha, Woo Do Hwan

Director: Kim Sung Soo

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Thriller-mystery

Release Date: August 5, 2017

In Save Me, Im Sang Mi's life spirals into darkness as her family falls prey to a sinister cult in Muji County. Desperate and trapped, she seeks help from former classmates, igniting a gripping battle against deceit and manipulation to reclaim her freedom.

3. Mad Dog

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Woo Do Hwan, Ryu Hwa Young, Jo Jae Yoon, Kim Hye Sung, Hong Soo Hyun

Director: Hwang Eui Kyung

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Action

Release Date: October 11, 2017

In Mad Dog, ex-cop Choi Kang Woo forms an elite investigation team after losing his family in a plane crash. Partnering with former swindler Kim Min Joon, whose brother was blamed for the tragedy, they seek truth and justice against powerful adversaries, unraveling a complex web of deceit and corruption.

4. Tempted

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Park Soo Young, Kim Min Jae, Moon Ga Young

Director: Kang In

Runtime: 35 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Romantic-melodrama

Release Date: March 12, 2018

In Tempted, childhood friends Choi Su Ji, Kwon Si Hyeon, and Lee Se Ju engage in a dangerous love game, targeting Eun Tae Hui to exact revenge. As true feelings emerge, their complex relationships unravel, revealing betrayal, heartbreak, and unexpected romance, based on the classic Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

5. My Country: The New Age

Cast: Yang Se Jong, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Seol Hyun, Jang Hyuk

Director: Kim Jin Won

Runtime: 70 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Historical, romance, melodrama

Release Date: November 4, 2019

My Country: The New Age follows the turbulent friendship of Seo Hwi and Nam Seon Ho amid the fall of Goryeo and the rise of Joseon. As loyalty and ambition clash, they navigate personal vendettas and political turmoil, set against a backdrop of historical upheaval and a quest for justice.

6. The Divine Furry

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Woo Do Hwan, Ahn Sung Ki

Director: Kim Joo Hwan

Runtime: 129 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Action-horror

Release Date: July 31, 2019

The Divine Fury follows Yong Hoo, an MMA champion with a tragic past who gains divine powers. Teaming up with Father Ahn, an exorcist, they battle demonic forces in Korea. The film intertwines martial arts action with supernatural elements, showcasing Woo Do Hwan as the antagonist, Ji Shin.

7. Bloodhounds

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Park Sung Woong, Huh Joon Ho

Director: Kim Joo Hwan

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Action-crime

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Bloodhounds follows two ex-Marines, Kim Geon Woo and Hong Woo Jin, as they join forces with a kind-hearted moneylender to dismantle the empire of a ruthless loan shark, Kim Myeong Gil. This gripping South Korean action drama, starring Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi, debuted on Netflix in 2023.

8. Joseon Attorney

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Bona, Cha Hak Yeon

Director: Kim Seung Ho, Lee Han Joon

Runtime: 70 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Period drama, action, revenge, legal, romance

Release Date: March 31, 2023

Joseon Attorney centers on Kang Han Soo, a charismatic attorney seeking revenge for his parents' murder through courtroom battles. Set in Joseon, the series also follows Princess Lee Yeon Joo, who hides her identity, and her fiance, Judge Yoo Ji Sun.

9. Mr. Plankton

Mr. Plankton follows Hae Jo, a young man shunned for his unknown paternity, on a life-changing quest to find his real father. He is joined by Jo Jae Mi, a woman seeking family and fleeing her own wedding, as they embark on an unexpected journey together.

In conclusion, the impact of Woo Do Hwan’s movies and TV shows on the Korean entertainment industry is undeniable, with a stellar repertoire of performances across both television and film. From captivating dramas like Save Me and My Country: The New Age to thrilling action-packed films such as The Divine Fury and Bloodhounds, Woo Do Hwan's versatility knows no bounds.

With each project, he continues to showcase his talent and dedication, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting his next endeavor. As fans eagerly add these nine must-watch movies and TV shows to their watchlist, Woo Do Hwan's star power shines brighter than ever in the world of Korean entertainment.

