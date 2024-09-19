Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Mu Saeng CONFIRMED to lead Japanese novel-based series As You Stood By

Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, and Lee Mu Saeng have been confirmed to lead the upcoming series As You Stood By. The story revolves around violence and is based on an acclaimed Japanese novel Naomi and Kanako by author Okuda Hideo. Adding to the excitement, this series will be helmed by Revenant director Lee Jung Rim.

On September 19, Netflix confirmed the cast of the upcoming series As You Stood By (Working title). Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Ho, and Lee Mu Saeng, who are set to headline the work, recently united for the first script reading session.

As You Stood By will depict the story of two women who consider murder as their only way out after being driven to the brink of an inescapable reality.

Jeon So Nee who has previously shown her acting skills in Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey, Soulmate, Our Blooming Youth, and more popular films and K-dramas, will take on the role of Eun Soo in this upcoming series. Her character is an employee in the luxury goods section of a department store. Eun Soo is someone with a lot of baggage stemming from childhood trauma. She makes a momentous decision to save her friend Hee Soo, who has been grappling with a similar pain.

Lee Yoo Mi is set to embody the role of Hee Soo, Eun Soo’s friend who struggles to escape a vicious cycle of domestic abuse. She was once a promising children’s book author but has been living a hellish life because of her violent husband. To save herself, she plans to murder him, involving Eun Soo in the scheme. Known for Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, Strong Girl Nam Soon, and many other popular works, Lee Yoo Mi is raising anticipation for her role in As You Stood By.

Meanwhile, Jang Seung Jo is set to play Hee Soo’s husband Jin Pyo, while Lee Mu Saeng will transform into a trading company CEO, who extends support to the two women’s plan, adding tension to the drama.

With this stellar cast ensemble, As You Stood By is expected to offer a refreshing and unique storyline.

