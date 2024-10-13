Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Ex-NCT's Taeil prosecuted over quasi-rape charges, HyunA and Yong Junhyung get married and more

Former NCT member Taeil was prosecuted on quasi-rape charges this week. In other news, Seunghan is confirmed to rejoin RIIZE, ending a 10-month-long hiatus due to past controversy. On the other hand, HyunA and Yong Junhyung got married this week.

Ex-NCT’s Taeil prosecuted on quasi-rape charges

Taeil, who was removed from NCT due to sexual assault charges against him, was sent to prosecution without detention on September 12. The recent reports revealed that he is now facing special quasi-rape charges for sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman with two of his acquaintances. According to a report by Ten Asia, his alleged victim is said to be a foreign woman. If the charges are confirmed, Taeil might face up to 7 years in prison with the maximum sentence being life imprisonment.

Seunghan is to return to RIIZE; Renjun is to resume activities with NCT Dream

SM Entertainment confirmed that Seunghan will rejoin RIIZE in November. With this, he is set to end his 10-month-long hiatus, which he went on after getting embroiled in a series of controversies due to his pre-debut activities.

On the other hand, Renjun who was on a break since April due to health issues, is also set to resume group activities with NCT Dream. SM Entertainment announced that although he had been participating in flexible schedules, the hiatus helped him recover with the help of medical professionals.

BTS’ Jungkook reportedly declined Usher’s invitation to Superbowl halftime show

It was recently revealed that BTS’ Jungkook was invited by Usher to perform at the 2024 Superbowl Halftime Show, which took place back in February. The K-pop star collaborated with the American singer for a remix version of his smash-hit track Standing Next to You.

However, a recent report revealed that fans couldn't witness their on-stage collaboration as Jungkook had to decline his invitation due to his ongoing military enlistment. A Korean cultural critic Kim Heon Sik called it a ‘missed opportunity’ saying, “It was the result of HYBE overlooking the importance of this stage”.

Regarding the outcry, HYBE briefly commented that they had nothing to say. However, fans pointed out that had he enlisted two months later instead of December 2023, he could have performed at one of the biggest stages across the globe, joining music royalties like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Micahel Jackson, and more.

BTS’ SUGA to not be disciplined in military for DUI case

Regarding SUGA’s drunk-driving incident, Kim Jong Chul, the Commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration revealed that he will not receive any disciplinary action. He explained that this is due to his public service worker status. While active duty soldiers can face disciplinary actions for such offenses, MMA doesn’t handle the incidents in the same way for public service workers.

HyunA ties the knot to Yong Junhyung, Jo Bo Ah walks the aisle

Despite backlash and controversy, HyunA walked the aisle on October 11, tying the knot to boyfriend Yong Junhyung. Their wedding pictures quickly went viral online, fascinating fans with the unique ceremony. Instead of a traditional wedding gown, the K-pop star donned a mini dress, while her husband decked out a formal tux, looking fresh.

On the other hand, Jo Bo Ah also tied the knot to her longtime non-celeb boyfriend. Her dreamlike wedding was attended by Kim Soo Hyun, Baek Jong Won, Chae Shi Ra, and more of her past and present co-stars.

Jessi faces backlash for fan assault incident

It was recently reported that someone from Jessi’s team allegedly attacked an 18-year-old male fan when he asked for a photo with the Gum singer. Following the incident, she apologized on social media, revealing that the incident happened late at night and she had already declined the fan’s request twice. However, she also mentioned that the attacker was someone whom she had seen for the first time that night. She reassured fans that her team has reached out to the victim's mother and she is now trying to find the culprit so they face proper punishment.

Rowoon caught in dating rumor with Spanish actress

According to Spanish media outlets, Rowoon was recently seen in a nightclub in Milan. An anonymous source claimed that during the fashion week, he was spotted dancing and kissing 52-year-old Spanish actress Sonia Monroy. His side has yet to respond to the dating rumors.

