Mr. Sunshine fame Byun Yo Han in talks to lead fourth installment of Tazza as Jang Tae Young; REPORT

The beloved South Korean film franchise Tazza may soon welcome a new chapter, with renowned actor Byun Yo Han potentially stepping into the main character’s shoes.

On November 27, K-media outlet The Fact reported that Byun Yo Han is in discussions to lead the fourth installment of the Tazza series. A representative from TEAMHOPE, Byun Yo Han’s agency, confirmed the news, stating, “Byun Yo Han has received an offer to star as the lead in Tazza 4 and is currently reviewing the proposal.”

The Tazza film series, based on Heo Young Man's iconic manhwa of the same name, has enthralled audiences with its gritty portrayal of the high-stakes gambling underworld. From the strategic maneuvers of Hwatu (Korean playing cards) to the calculated risks of poker, the films offer a deep dive into the lives of gamblers consumed by ambition, deceit, and desperation.

The series debuted with Tazza: The High Rollers in 2006, a blockbuster that featured Cho Seung Woo and became a critical and commercial success. It was followed by Tazza: The Hidden Card in 2014, with BIGBANG's T.O.P at the helm, and Tazza: One Eyed Jack in 2019, starring Park Jung Min. Each installment has brought a fresh perspective to the Tazza universe, cementing the franchise's legacy in Korean cinema.

For the fourth film, Byun Yo Han is reportedly in talks to portray Jang Tae Young, the main character in the fourth arc of the original manhwa. The project will be helmed by director Choi Gook Hee, renowned for the musical drama Life is Beautiful, released in 2022, and the gripping series No Way Out: The Roulette.

Advertisement

Byun Yo Han, known for his standout performance as Kim Hui Seong in Mr. Sunshine, has shown his versatility in a variety of roles. Most recently, he delivered a riveting performance in the crime thriller Black Out, where he portrayed Go Jung Woo, a man grappling with a dark past.

If confirmed, Tazza 4 would mark an exciting new chapter for Byun Yo Han, giving fans much to anticipate as the beloved franchise continues its legacy. Fans are eager to see if the actor will bring the cunning and complex Jang Tae Young to life.

ALSO READ: Black Out character posters OUT: Byun Yo Han, Go Bo Gyeol, Go Joon, and Kim Bo Ra hint at a chilling murder mystery