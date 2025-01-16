My Dearest Nemesis stills: Choi Hyun Wook lives dual lives as company director and Black Flame Dragon in Moon Ga Young starrer

Choi Hyun Wook has a secret identity besides being the director of the strategic planning division and to-be heir of the Yongsung Department Store in My Dearest Nemesis. He is Black Flame Dragon in the virtual world of video games. The recently released shots from the drama show his dual personalities as a serious office worker and a pro gamer.

The production company of My Dearest Nemesis, tvN, called the character Ban Ju Yeon, played by Choi Hyun Wook as one "full of twist and charm" in their January 16 post. It is indicative of the very different professional and personal lives of Ban Ju Yeon, depicting his ability to balance various roles well.

See the photos here:

In the recently released teaser of My Dearest Nemesis, Ban Ju Yeon is seen saying, “I am the Black Flame Dragon, and I awaken!", while being alone in his office cabin. He also holds a violet dragon figurine in his hand, and says the line while raising it high. This shows how his passionate gamer side always stays within him, even while he is busy checking documents in the office.

Through the first look stills of his character, we get to see his cool look in a black T-shirt with dragon print, with headphones on. He also carefully holds a figurine from his collection, being smiley. As opposed to this playful side of his, he portrays himself as the cold-looking director of the strategic planning division and to-be heir of Yongsung Department Store. In the stills, he exudes charisma in a suit as he sits in his office cabin having a serious, matured look on his face.

The only person who has been a part of both his lives as an office worker and as a gamer is Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young). She was his online game buddy and first love. However, she rejected his love confession and the two of them cut contact ever since. Then, after 16 long years, the two unexpectedly unite as boss and employee in their adulthood.

My Dearest Nemesis is set to premiere on February 17, 2025. The 16-episode drama will air every Monday and Tuesday.

