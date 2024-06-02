My Demon's Song Kang receives certificate for excellent performance during military training; See PIC

Song Kang enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 2. The actor has garnered massive success after hits like Sweet Home series and My Demon. He displayed his brilliance during his military training also and was awarded a certificate of ecxellent performance.

Song Kang awarded for brilliant performance during military training

Song Kang's Captin took to Instagarm snd shrared a picture with the actor as he was awarded a certificate of excellence for his exceptional performance during his military training. He could be seen smiling as he flaunted his buzz cut. The My Demon actor had initiated his mandatory military service earlier in April. He has already filmed for his upcoming drama Sweet Home Season 3 which is scheduled to release later in 2024.

More about Song Kang

Song Kang started his career in 2015 with the drama Hello, Spring. The actor has appeared in many commercially hit dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Nevertheless and My Demon.

2023 was a successful year for the actor as he appeared in Sweet Home 2 and My Demon. My Demon tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Sweet Home 2 picked up from when the first season ended. In this season, survivors would be living together in the baseball stadium and will try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them. The actor will be appearing in Sweet Home Season 3 also.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun and Ra Mi Ran starrer historical drama Jeong Nyeon's production in full swing; see PICS from set