‘My favorite character was…’: aespa’s Karina names Lee Min Ho’s Boys Over Flowers as her ultimate favorite drama

aespa's Karina recently appeared in an interview where she picked the iconic lines from some of her favorite K-dramas and reenacted them. She also revealed who was her favorite character in Lee Min and Koo Hye Sun Starrer Boys Over Flowers. Apart from this internal hit, she also gave shoutouts to a few other popular K-dramas including My Girlfreind Is a Gumiho and The Heirs.

Recently, Karina appeared in a video interview with Dazed Korea titled "Karina Appears at the School of Devils… Things Are About to Get Interesting.” She was excited to reenact some of her favorite drama lines. When asked about the ultimate favorite K-drama, the aespa leader named Boys Over Flowers. She said, "My favorite character was Ga Eul. During that time, I don’t know how much porridge I ate (referring to the famous scene)."

She further added, "I think Boys Over Flowers paved the way for The Heirs." The K-pop idol then proceeded to playfully the favorite line from Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye starter The Heirs.

She also gave a shoutout to another drama, My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho saying, "I have recently rewatched it." She hilariously added, " Because of Shin Min Ah, I ended up drinking three cans of soda a day.”

Yu Ji Min, known by her stage name Karina, is the leader of the popular girl group aespa launched by SM Entertainment. Before making her debut, she appeared in SHINee's Taemin's music video for Want, garnering much recognition even before officially starting her K-pop journey. After debuting with aespa, she quickly rose to popularity with her striking visuals, rapping, dancing skills, and strong stage presence.

Apart from aespa, She is also a member of SM Entertainment supergroup Got the Beat with bandmate Winter, Red Velvet's Seulgi, Wendy, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, and soloist BoA.

Apart from music, Karina is recognized for her MC skills and variety show appearances. She recently starred in Netflix's unscripted show Agents of Mystery with Hyeri, earning applause for her synergy with co-stars.

Karina recently made her comeback with aespa's latest mini-album WHIPLASH. The EP dominates global charts, further solidifying the quartet's international stardom.