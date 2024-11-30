2024 Melon Music Awards Winners: aespa, (G)I-DLE lift daesang trophies; BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, IU bag top titles
The 2024 Melon Music Awards unfolded at the INSPIRE Arena in South Korea, honoring top artists of the year with aespa and (G)I-DLE taking the daesangs home. Check out the full winners list here!
The 2024 Melon Music Awards lit up the INSPIRE Arena in South Korea on November 30, celebrating a year of groundbreaking music and exceptional talent. As one of K-pop’s most prestigious nights, the ceremony brought together a dazzling array of artists, fans, and industry luminaries under one roof. Organized by Melon and Kakao Entertainment, the event was broadcast globally via Melon and 1theK, with Unext streaming exclusively in Japan, ensuring fans worldwide could join in the celebration.
This year’s MMAs were a testament to the ever-evolving power of Korean music, with aespa, IU, and TWS leading the nominations with seven nods each, including coveted Daesang categories like Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. The night’s highlights included unforgettable performances by top-tier acts like (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, and YOASOBI, alongside an electric atmosphere created by rising stars such as RIIZE and BOYNEXTDOOR.
With aespa sweeping three Daesangs and Record of the Year going to (G)I-DLE, the ceremony cemented itself as a celebration of artistry and innovation, leaving fans and attendees in awe.
Enlisted below is the complete list of winners at the 2024 Melon Music Awards:
- MMA Top 10: The winners in this category were announced in advance of the live show broadcast while the trophies were handed out during the event.
- (G)I-DLE
- RIIZE
- aespa
- PLAVE
- TWS
- DAY6
- IU
- BTS' Jungkook
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Millions TOP 10: IU, DAY6, aespa, RIIZE, PLAVE, Lim Young Woong, Jungkook, Taeyeon, NewJeans, PLAVE
- Best OST: Lovely Runner's Sudden Shower by ECLIPSE
- Best Solo Male: Jungkook
- Best Solo Female: IU
- Best Music Video: Heya by IVE
- Best Performance Male: BOYNEXTDOOR
- Best Performance Female: aespa
- J-Pop Favourite Artist: YOASOBI
- Global Rising Artist: RIIZE
- Best Group Female: aespa
- Best Group Male: RIIZE
- Best Song Writer: (G)I-DLE's Soyeon
- Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment
- Best Pop Artist: Benson Boone
- Hot Trend: QWER
- Stage of the Year: IU's 2024 HEREH World Tour Concert
- 1theK Global Icon: tripleS
- New Artist of the Year: TWS, ILLIT
- Best Music Style: Lee Youngji, BIBI
- KakakaoBank Everyone's Star: RIIZE
- Global Artist Male: ATEEZ
- Global Artist Female: IVE
DAESANGS
- Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa
- Album of the Year: Armageddon by aespa
- Record of the Year: (G)I-DLE
- Artist of the Year: aespa
